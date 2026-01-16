Sterling and Wilson shares zoom 12% despite fall in Q3 net profit, here's why 

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd rose over 12% in early deals today after the firm revised its order booking guidance to over Rs 11,000 crore this fiscal. Q3 earnings also led to positive sentiment around the stock. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy stock rose 12.5% to Rs 223.60 on Friday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5180 crore. A total of 5.09 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11 crore on BSE. It opened higher at Rs 196.55 today.

The share fell to a 52 week low of Rs 192 on January 12, 2026 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 467.05 on January 16, 2025.

The company's unexecuted Order Value (UOV) has soared to Rs 10,413 crore led by strong order inflows

of Rs 6,929 crore in the first 9 months of the current fiscal. "Top-line growth continues to remain robust at Rs 5,602 crore in 9MFY26 vis-a-vis Rs 3,783 crore in 9MFY25, which is a 48% YoY growth," said the green energy firm.

Q3 Earnings

Consolidated net profit came at Rs 2 crore in the December 2025 quarter against a profit of Rs 17 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Profit fell due to an exceptional item of Rs 30.84 crore due to a charge related to additional legal costs awarded to a US subcontractor case following a final arbitration ruling.

However, revenue from operations rose 14% to Rs 2092 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1837 crore revenue in the corresponding period of last year.

EBITDA for the December 2025 quarter came at Rs 51 crore against Rs 73 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA margin came at 2.4% in Q3 against 4% on a year on year basis.

Net debt fell by nearly Rs 4 crore in December 2025 quarter versus prior quarter. However, net working capital continued to remain negative at Rs 407 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited is an end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. It provides EPC services primarily for utility-scale solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manages all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning.