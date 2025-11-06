Sterlite Tech shares reports profit in Q2, order book climbs 135%

Sterlite Technologies shares slipped over 6% on Thursday even as the firm reported a profit of Rs 4 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 14 crore a year ago. Sterlite Tech shares closed 6.4% lower at Rs 114.60 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 120.30. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 5,495 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ankit Agarwal, MD, Sterlite Tech said, “We are entering a new phase of global growth, powered by innovation and partnerships. We are extensively engaging with our new and existing customers to expand our data centre & enterprise solutions. Our deep R&D capability and ability to co-create these solutions are unlocking new opportunities worldwide.”

However, revenue slipped 4% year-on-year to Rs 1,034 crore in the last quarter from Rs 1,074 crore in the quarter year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 10.3% year-on-year to Rs 129 crore against Rs 117 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin improved to 12.5% in the September quarter against 10.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's order book during the first half of FY26 zoomed 135% over the same period last year. The company’s open order book at the end of the second quarter stood at Rs 5,188 crore. In the second quarter of FY26, the Optical Networking Business (ONB) clocked a revenue of Rs 980 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 136 crore.

Advertisement

Sterlite Technologies primarily relates to telecom sector including manufacturing of telecom products and providing digital and technology solutions.