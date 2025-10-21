Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, has forayed into quick commerce focusing on 30-minute deliveries across its network. The retail giant has operationalised over 600 dark stores pan-India during the last two quarters. It plans to add more stores to increase its coverage of less than 30-minute deliveries.

Advertisement

During RIL's Q1 earnings call, Reliance Retail CFO Dinesh Taluja said JioMart was better placed with an extensive physical store network and dark stores being set up in select locations.

The unlisted firm is now focusing on quick hyper-local deliveries across its network in India, in which JioMart logged a 42 per cent Q-o-Q growth and 200 per cent-plus Y-o-Y growth in average daily orders.

Its digital commerce arm Jio Mart is competing with quick commerce players such as Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket. However, the RIL-led retail chain probably has become the largest in the country with its vast network and strategically located dark stores.

Reliance Retail has also extended the coverage of its quick hyper-local deliveries to the electronics and accessories categories, promising 30-minute delivery across 10 cities.

Advertisement

Commenting on the scope of quick service model, Taluja during the call said, "Also, big advantage we have is if you look at the competition today is mainly in the top 10, 20 cities. We are present in almost a thousand cities. Competition will take many years to reach where we already have a head start there. What we have to do is take share away from competition in the bigger cities and wherever I am present, I have to firmly establish myself before anyone gets there.

So that is a big advantage that I have"

"Nobody has the kind of network that we have in order to deliver this proposition to the customers, both in terms of network, the scale, the understanding of what sells in each geography. Because grocery, a significant part of the assortment is localized, right? We already know what sells in that region because that is what we merchandise in our stores. So that is a big advantage that we have over anybody else," added Taluja.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the September quarter, Reliance Retail Venture reported a 18 per cent rise in its gross revenue to Rs 90,018 crore with its profit after tax rising 21.9 per cent to Rs 3,457 crore. For the financial year 2024-25, Reliance Retail clocked a gross revenue of Rs 3.30 lakh crore.