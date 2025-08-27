Stock market holiday 2025: Are BSE, NSE open or closed on August 27 on Ganesh Chaturthi?

Stock market holiday: Indian stock market will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The holiday includes all segments, equities, equity derivatives and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) framework. Along with domestic equity markets, commodities and currency markets will also observe a holiday today.



Trading across the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shall be halted for the day. This mid-week holiday will mark the second trading holiday for the month after August 15, when India celebrated its 79th Independence day. However, trading will happen in the commodities market in the evening session from 5 pm onwards. Trading will resume from Thursday, August 28.



Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day holy celebration, which begins from Wednesday. The idol installation will happen during the auspicious muhurat. It will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025. It will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, falling on Saturday, September 6.



Stock market holiday in 2025

This is the 9th trading holiday for the Indian stock markets in the year 2025, which has a total of 14 trading holidays. In the remaining calendar year, October will observe 3 trading holidays, while November and December shall be observing one-one holiday each. September has no trading holiday.

Next holiday of the stock market will fall on October 2 on the account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, followed by October 21 and October 22 on the account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada, respectively. However, there will be a special one hour Muhurat trading session on October 21 and its timings will be announced later by stock exchanges.

Markets will also remain closed on November 6 (Wednesday) on the account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, while December 25 (Thursday) will be the last holiday for the year 2025 on the account of Christmas.



Stock markets on Tuesday

Indian stock markets settled sharply lower on Tuesday as the US president Donald Trump signed tariff sanctions on India. BSE Sensex cracked 849.37 points, or 1.04 per cent, to settle at 80,786.54. NSE's Nifty50 plunged 255.70 points, or 1.02 per cent, to close at 24,712.05 for the day.



Nifty outlook

The Nifty fell sharply, breaking below the support level of 24,800. The RSI has entered a bearish crossover, indicating weakening price momentum, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. In the short term, the index is likely to remain under selling pressure as long as it trades below 24,850. On the downside, the correction could extend towards 24,150 or lower, he said.



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank is likely to continue its southward journey and test the level of 54,000, followed by 53,500 in the short term. While on the upside, the zone of 54,900-55,000 will act as an important hurdle for the index, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical Research and Derivatives at SBI Securities.