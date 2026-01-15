Stock market holiday: Indian stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, January 15 following municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. Both National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Ltd have issued revised circulars confirming that there will be no trading of stocks today.

The exchange notified Thursday, January 15, 2026 as a trading holiday for equity segment, debt segment and as well as the F&O segment on account of Municipal Corporation Elections in Maharashtra. Members and participants are requested to take note of the same, said NSE in its circular.

Trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives, commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts will stay shut on January 15, said BSE in a circular. "It also clarified that equity derivatives contracts originally scheduled to expire on January 15, 2026 will now expire a day earlier on January 14, 2026, and that these changes will be reflected in the end-of-day contract master files."

However, both exchanges had classified January 15 only as a settlement holiday earlier, which stated that trading would continue as usual. Settlement holidays are usually announced during elections or major public events when banking and clearing operations are disrupted.

Later on, exchanges revised their stance as January 15 is a public holiday in Maharashtra. One should note that most banks are expected to remain closed in the state. With the latest addition, Indian stock exchanges will now observe 16 trading holidays in 2026, excluding weekends. Next market holiday shall fall on January 26, Monday, on account of Republic Day of India.

Besides the equity market, the currency markets will also remain shut on Thursday, January 15, while trading in the commodity derivatives segment will take place in the evening session. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) has also announced a trading holiday for the morning session. Trading in commodity futures, including gold and silver, will resume from 5 pm.

US stocks finished lower on Wednesday, led by a drop in the Nasdaq, with technology shares declining ‌as investors moved into more defensive areas. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.36 points, or 0.09 per cent, ‌to 49,149.63, ‌the S&P 500 lost 37.14 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 6,926.60 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 238.12 points, or 1 per cent, to 23,471.75.

Asian stocks were trading lower in the early trade. Japan's Nikkei was down nearly a per cent, while Hang Seng edged marginally lower. KOSPI crept higher in the early hours. On the other hand, BSE Sensex declined 244.98 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 83,382.71, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 66.70 points, or 0.26 per cent to close on 25,665.60 on Wednesday.