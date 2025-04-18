Business Today
Stock market holiday on Good Friday: Are BSE, NSE closed on April 18, 2025?

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Friday, April 18, 2025 on the account of Good Friday, marking another extended weekend for the Indian stock markets.

Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Apr 18, 2025 9:40 AM IST
Trading on the Indian stock markets shall resume on Monday, April 21, 2025 and will operate as per the regular market timing of 9.15 am to 3.30 pm.

Stock Market holiday on April 18, Good Friday: Indian stock markets will remain closed on Friday, April 18, 2025 on the account of Good Friday. This will be another extended weekend for the Indian stock markets as Dalal Street will observe holidays on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Trading of securities will be suspended on leading exchanges including BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Buying and selling of equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri-Party Repo, and commodity derivatives will remain suspended today.


Trading on the Indian stock markets shall resume on Monday, April 21, 2025 and will operate as per the regular market timing of 9.15 am to 3.30 pm. It also includes a pre-opening session from 9.00 am to 9.15 am and final closing between 3.30 pm to 3.40 pm for stocks and derivatives.


Next holiday for Indian exchanges shall fall on May 1, 2025 (Thursday) on the account of Maharashtra Day/Labour day, with no holidays in June and July. Next holiday for Indian stock markets shall fall on August 15, 2025 (Friday) on the account of Independence Day and August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Indian stock markets settled sharply higher on Thursday on the back of positive domestic and global cues. BSE Sensex surged 1,508.91 points, or 1.96 per cent to 78,553.20, while NSE's Nifty50 index soared 414.45 points or 1.77 per cent to 23,851.65 for the day. BSE midcap and smallcap index added half a per cent each.


In the 3 trading sessions of the previous week, both the benchmark indices gained up to 4.5 per cent each. BSE Sensex added more than 3,330 points, while NSE's Nifty50 zoomed more than 1,000 points. Broader market gauges- BSE midcap index and smallcap index surged 4.4 per cent to 4.8 per cent in the last 3 trading sessions.


Wall Street stocks ended mixed on Thursday, lifted by Eli Lilly and Apple, as investors weighed progress in US trade negotiations with Japan against concerns about the interest rate outlook. The S&P 500 climbed 0.13 per cent to end the session at 5,282.70. The Nasdaq declined 0.13 per cent to 16,286.45, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.33 per cent to 39,142.23.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 18, 2025 9:40 AM IST
