RailTel wins fresh order for cloud services, stock flat in previous session

PSU RailTel Corporation of India has won an order from UTI Infrastructure Technology & Services for Managed Cloud Services for three years. Shares of the railway firm will react to development on Monday (April 21) since the company made the disclosure after market hours on Thursday.

BSE and NSE will remain closed today on account of Good Friday.

RailTel shares ended 0.11% higher at Rs 309.90 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9,945 crore.

"This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from UTI Infrastructure Technology & Services Limited for Managed Cloud services for 3 years amounting to Rs. 19,84,36,100 (Excluding Tax)," said the firm on April 17.

The multibagger stock has lost 15.58 per cent in a year and gained 198 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 53.8, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.



