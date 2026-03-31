Stock market holiday today on last day of FY26; NSE, BSE closed for Mahavir Jayanti 2026

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on March 31, marking the last trading holiday of this fiscal. BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for trading on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti. However, India's largest commodity exchange, the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), will remain closed for trading in the first half of the session (9 am to 5 pm) on Shri Mahavir Jayanti. Trading will resume in the evening session between 5 pm and 11:00 pm.

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The next trading holiday this week will be on Good Friday (April 3). Major global markets will also remain shut on that day, including the US stock market.

On Monday, Sensex crashed 1635 points to close at 71,947 and Nifty ended 488 points lower at 22,331 as bears tightened grip on Dalal Street. Market cap of BSE-listed firms plunged by nearly Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 412.43 lakh crore against the Rs 422 lakh crore mark in the previous session.

Amid the ongoing correction, Sensex has lost 5.36% and Nifty is down 3.60% in this fiscal. In 2026, Nifty has crashed 14.54% and Sensex has lost 15.54%.

Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking advised investors to adopt a cautious stance in the market.

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"From a technical perspective, immediate support for Nifty is placed in the 49,900–50,000 range, while resistance is seen between 50,500 and 50,600. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 28.44, indicating that the index remains in the oversold zone and continues to reflect strong selling pressure along with weak momentum. A sustained upward reversal from these levels would be required to confirm any meaningful improvement in the trend," said Tailor.