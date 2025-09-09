Stock market: IT stocks give Sensex 314 points lift, Nifty tops 24,850; what's next?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by strong gains in IT stocks and growing optimism over a potential US interest rate cut later this month.

At close, the BSE Sensex rose 314.02 points, or 0.39 per cent, to finish at 81,101.32, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 95.45 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 24,868.60. The 50-pack index remained in a narrow range of 100 points before closing higher with the index having sustained above the 21-EMA for the past few sessions, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

“RSI is in a bullish crossover and holding above 50. In the near term, Nifty may move towards 25,000 and beyond, while support on the lower end is placed at 24,750–24,700," De said.

Infosys emerged as top gainer on Sensex, with its shares rising 5.03 per cent to Rs 1,504.75. Tech Mahindra climbed 2.42 per cent, followed by Adani Ports (up 2.40 per cent), HCL Technologies (up 1.61 per cent), TCS (up 1.08 per cent) and Bajaj Finserv (up 0.96 per cent).

Five stocks namely Infosys, TCS, Adani Ports, HCL Tech and ITC, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Among the sectoral indices, the BSE IT index advanced 2.76 per cent to settle at 34,708.34, while the BSE FMCG index gained 0.54 per cent to close at 20,780.71.

Infosys shares gained 5.03 per cent to close at Rs 1,504.75 after the IT major announced that its board would consider a share buyback at its board meeting on Thursday, September 11.

Overall, out of the 4,281 active stocks traded on the BSE, 2,004 ended with gains, while 2,116 settled lower and 161 remained unchanged. As many as 144 stocks scaled their 52-week highs during the session. A total of 58 others hit their 52-week lows. The session also saw 218 stocks locked at their respective upper circuits and 185 others at lower circuits.

Four auto stocks — Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and TVS Motor — surged to their 52-week highs on Tuesday.



Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said the markets extended gains on Tuesday, rising nearly half a percent in a range-bound session on the weekly expiry day.

Mishra said after opening firm, the index faced resistance around the 24,900 mark and then moved sideways till the close. “Sector-wise, IT led the advance on strong buying interest, followed by pharma and FMCG, while realty and energy remained subdued,” he said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said the domestic equity market edged higher today, buoyed by positive global cues, with a notable rebound in IT stocks linked to a buyback announcement from Infosys despite prevailing headwinds.

“Conversely, auto stocks came under pressure due to profit booking after recent gains on GST rationalisation. The market sentiment is likely to remain range-bound amid lingering uncertainties over global trade negotiations. However, rising prospects of a FED rate cut, along with supportive domestic macros, may help sustain optimism in the short term," Nair said.