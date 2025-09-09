This smallcap oil stock skyrockets from Rs 410 to Rs 1,036 in just a month

Shares of smallcap oil company CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd extended their winning streak for the 21st consecutive session on Tuesday, climbing another 5 per cent to hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,036.20. The stock has delivered a stellar 152.15 per cent gain over the past month (from Rs 410.95) and an eye-popping 723.69 per cent rise over the last year (from Rs 125.80).

BSE has placed the scrip under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM: Stage 4) framework to alert investors amid heightened price volatility.

The company is set to hold its 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2025. Ahead of this, it informed the bourses that Guttikonda Vara Lakshmi sold 1,85,485 shares at Rs 812 each.

In terms of financial performance, CIAN Agro reported a sharp turnaround in the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). Consolidated net profit rose significantly to Rs 52.21 crore, compared with just Rs 9.79 lakh in the same period a year earlier. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 510.80 crore, against Rs 17.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

From a technical standpoint, the BSE-listed stock is trading above the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 95.95. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 3342.58 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 32.49. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.31 with a return on equity (RoE) of 0.98. According to Trendlyne data, CIAN Agro has a one-year beta of 0.3, indicating low volatility.

Around 16,000 shares were last seen changing hands during the session, below the two-week average volume of 67,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 1.66 crore, pushing the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 2,899.90 crore.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 67.67 per cent stake in CIAN Agro. The company's Managing Director, Nikhil Gadkari, is the son of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.