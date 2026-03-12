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PNB, Canara Bank, SBI, Union Bank: PSU bank stocks to buy after recent correction

PNB, Canara Bank, SBI, Union Bank: PSU bank stocks to buy after recent correction

PNB117.84(0.89%)

Since February 28, PSU banks have fallen an average 11 per cent compared with a 7 per cent drop for private banks, a trend similar to that in the past. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 11:09 AM IST
PNB, Canara Bank, SBI, Union Bank: PSU bank stocks to buy after recent correctionThe brokerage suggested a target of R 140 on PNB, Rs 165 on Canara Bank, Rs 225 on Union Bank and Rs 1,210 on SBI.  

Antique Stock Broking has turned positive on select PSU stocks such as Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank following the recent correction. The brokerage, which analysed the historical performance of banking stocks during major global events and crude oil shocks, said PSU banking stocks tend to underperform their private banking peers on account of their higher treasury contribution to earnings.

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"In most instances, PSU banks have also more than reversed the losses within six months post the correction," it said.

Since February 28, PSU banks have fallen an average 11 per cent compared with 7 per cent drop for private banks, a trend similar to that in the past. In the near term, Antique said PSU bank earnings may reflect the pressure of the steepening G-sec yields on their quarterly trading profits.

"Whilst we remain conservative on PSU bank margins and retain our target multiple of 1 time FY28 book value, we upgrade PNB and Canara Bank to 'Buy' based on valuation upside from CMP," it said.

Amongst PSU banks, Antique prefers State Bank of India (SBI) due to a strong liability franchise, continued market share gains in both advances and deposits coupled with margin levers in the form of unsecured Xpress credit growth and strong CA growth. It also likes Union Bank of India due to expectation of strong return on asset (RoA) of 1.15-1.25 per cent in FY27.

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The brokerage suggested a target of R 140 on PNB, Rs 165 on Canara Bank, Rs 225 on Union Bank and Rs 1,210 on SBI.

Given the intensifying deposit competition especially in the face of improving credit growth environment, banks with weaker liability franchises are likely to face higher headwinds, Antique said.

"In that context, we believe that the strength of the liability franchise is reflected in (i) liability mix - lower bulk deposit share and lower share of high cost borrowings, (ii) funding cost resilience even in an increasing rate environment," Antique said.

The brokerage analysed the correction in the banking stocks post major geo-political events, wars and crude oil shocks such as World trade center attack, 26/11 and Pulwama terrorist attacks in India, Russia Ukraine conflict, commodity super-cycle peak in 2007-08 and Iran sanctions in 2017-18. In most of these periods, PSU bank stocks corrected more in comparison to private banks, it said.

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"However, in 3-6 months post the corrections PSU banks have more than reversed the losses in each of these periods, even higher than their private peers - with the exception of the period of crude oil shock during Iran sanctions in 2018-19, as it coincided with the corporate asset quality cycle where PSU banks were more impacted than private banks," Emkay said.

Going by previous trends and considering underlying growth trends, post stabilisation of the crisis, it expect PSU banks to revert back to pre-crisis multiples over the next six months.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Mar 12, 2026 11:06 AM IST
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