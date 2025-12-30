Stock market: Sensex slips 192 pts, Nifty below 25,900; Eternal, Tata Steel lead losers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note on Tuesday, tracking subdued global cues, foreign fund flows and thin year-end volumes.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex declined 119.17 points, or 0.14%, to 84,576.37 after falling nearly 192 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 35.55 points, or 0.14%, to 25,906.55, after briefly touching a low of 25,882.95.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among Sensex constituents, Eternal led losers, falling 0.95% to Rs 280.25.15. Tata Steel dropped 0.64%, while Infosys, L&T and UltraTech Cement declined 0.59%, 0.52% and 0.51%, respectively.

Wall Street ended lower overnight as all three major indices closed the session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.51% to 48,461.93, while the S&P 500 fell 0.35% to close at 6,905.74. The tech-savvy Nasdaq Composite edged 0.50% lower to settle at 23,474.35.

Asian markets traded mostly lower on Tuesday. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.12% to 50,465.35, while South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.24% to 4,210.63. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged 0.14% higher to 25,738.33.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the year-end trend and market weakness do not indicate a directional change. Adding, “The advance-decline ratio was far in favour of declines and this led to decline in Nifty by 100 points yesterday. But it is important to note that this decline happened on thin volumes.”

Advertisement

Vijayakumar noted that a clear directional change will happen only early in the new year when large institutions are back in action. “It would be better for investors to watch the market now and wait for new triggers and new directional moves. However, weakness in the market can be used to nibble at high-quality large caps,” he said.

“The auto sales numbers expected in two days will give an indication of the sustainability of the consumption boom in the economy. This is significant from the economic growth perspective, too,” Vijayakumar added.