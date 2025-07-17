Stock Market today: Sensex flat, Nifty at 25,212; Sun Pharma, M&M lead large cap gainers

The Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty50, opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by positive developments in the trade talks between India and the United States, where US President Donald Trump indicated that a consensus could be reached soon.

At 9:25 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading at 82,650.53, up 16.05 points or 0.02 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 rose 4.25 points, or 0.02 per cent, to trade at 25,216.30. Mandar Bhojane, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said global cues remain mixed as Asian markets open flat, tracking overnight volatility on Wall Street amid growing speculation around the future of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

“Nifty witnessed a bullish follow-up candle after forming a Morning Star pattern at key support yesterday. This indicates strengthening momentum. For sustained upward movement, Nifty must hold above 25,330. Upside resistance is seen at 25,600–25,700, while 25,000 acts as immediate support,” Bhojane said.

Stock anlaysts said the market will be watching the potential conclusion of the long-awaited trade negotiations between the United States and India.

Today, several companies, including Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, LTIMindTree, HDFC Asset Management, Indian Hotels Company, Polycab India, Patanjali Foods, Tata Communications, 360One Wam, LMW, Ceat, Clear Science & Technology, Newgen Software Technology, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, are in focus as they are scheduled to report their first-quarter results.

Tech Mahindra, an IT solutions company, is in the spotlight today, after reporting a 34 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 1,140.6 crore and a 2.7 per cent YoY increase in revenue at Rs 13,351.2 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Smartworks Coworking Space, a provider of modern office solutions, will make its Dalal Street debut today. The company raised a total of Rs 586.52 crore through the primary market by offering its shares for Rs 407 each in lots of 36 equity shares between July 10 and July 14.

Sun Pharma rose 1 per cent, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (0.8 per cent), Trent (0.52 per cent), and Tata Motors (0.24 per cent), leading the gainers on BSE in Thursday’s trade.

The opening follows a positive closing on Wednesday, where the Sensex settled at 82,634.48, up 63.57 points, and the Nifty50 closed at 25,212.05, rising 16.25 points.