Stock market today: Sensex jumps 947 pts, Nifty above 23,250; Tech Mahindra, Infosys lead gainers

After a sharp sell-off in the previous session, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday, aided by softer crude oil prices and signs of potential de-escalation in the West Asia conflict following signals from the US and Israel.

At 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex rose 947.54 points, or 1.28%, to 75,154.78. The NSE Nifty gained 276.50 points, or 1.20%, to 23,278.65.

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Among Sensex constituents, Tech Mahindra jumped 2.78% to Rs 1,377. Infosys gained 2.37%, while Tata Steel, State Bankof India (SBI) and HCL Technologies rose 2.36%, 2.22% and 2.15%, respectively.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 7,558 crore on March 19, 2026, indicating a continued risk-off sentiment, said Hitesh Tailor, research analyst, Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Broader Asian markets were flat to positive. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.74% to 5,806.12, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.40% to 25,397.41.

Wall Street ended lower overnight, with all three major indices ending in the red. The S&P 500 declined 0.27% to close at 6,606.49, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.44% to settle at 46,021.43. The Nasdaq Composite also slipped 0.28% to 22,090.69.

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“Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained supportive, purchasing equities worth approximately Rs 3,864 crore, helping to partially cushion the sharp decline in the domestic markets,” said Tailor.

“Israel PM’s remarks yesterday indicate that there won’t be further attacks on Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure. This has cooled the Brent crude to $ 106 from the peak of $118 yesterday,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.

Oil prices eased. At last check, Brent crude futures were down 1.89% to $106.60 per barrel.

In the previous session on Thursday, the Sensex declined 2,496.89 points, or 3.26 per cent, to close at 74,207.24, while the 50-pack index slipped 775.65 points, or 3.26 per cent, to end at 23,002.15.

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“Even though the uncertainty continues, the market construct is ripe for a bounce back today. Beaten down financials and autos are set for a bounce back," Vijayakumar added

“Considering the sharp sell-off witnessed on March 19, 2026, along with persistent global uncertainties and heightened volatility in the markets, investors are advised to maintain a cautious and disciplined approach,” Tailor added.