ICICI Bank Q4 results 2026: Rs 12/share dividend; profit rises 8% to Rs 13,702 cr | Top financial highlights

ICICI Bank Q4 results 2026: ICICI Bank Ltd has reported an 8.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 13,701.68 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026. This marks an increase from the Rs 12,629.58 crore net profit recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

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ICICI Bank dividend

The private sector lender's board also recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per share of face value of Rs 2 each, subject to approvals.



For investors looking forward to the payout, the bank said that the dividend on equity shares will be paid after the same is approved by the members at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank."

Q4 performance

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 50,584.38 crore, up from Rs 49,690.87 crore reported in Q4 of FY25, with Net Interest Income (NII) increasing by 8.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22,979 crore, compared to Rs 21,193 crore in the year-ago period. The net interest margin for the quarter was at 4.32 per cent.

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On the operational front, the bank's operating expenses rose to Rs 12,088.95 crore from Rs 10,788.76 crore in the same quarter last year. However, provisions (other than tax) and contingencies plummeted to Rs 96.16 crore in Q4, a sharp decline from the Rs 890.70 crore in the same quarter last year.

On the business growth front, ICICI Bank's "total loan portfolio grew by 15.8% year-on-year to 15,53,893 crore" as of March 31, 2026, with the retail segment growing by 9.5 per cent YoY and now comprises 50.4 per cent of the total loan book.



Expansion



The bank also continued to expand its physical footprint, adding 126 branches during the March quarter to take its total network to 7,511 branches and 12,087 ATMs and cash recycling machines nationwide.