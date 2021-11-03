Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains over 250 points, Nifty above 17,900; SBI, Bharti Airtel in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened on a higher note amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 268.7 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 60,297.76, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 72 points or 0.40 per cent to 17961.30.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, L&T, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, Titan and Sun Pharma were the top losers.

Indian equity market ended lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank amid a muted trend in global markets.

Sensex closed 109.40 points or 0.18 per cent lower at 60,029.06. Nifty lost 40.70 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,888.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 244 crore on November 2, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 6 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.