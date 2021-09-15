Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 17,400; Titan, Bharti Airtel top gainers; Zee Entertainment in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened on a cautious note amid weak global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 92 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 58,339.24, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 25.75 points or 0.15 per cent to 17,405.75.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, NTPC, M&M, RIL and Nestle India.

On the other hand, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the losers.

On September 14, the benchmark indices closed higher led by gains in IT, bank and engineering shares amid mixed global cues.

Sensex ended 69.33 points higher at 58,247 and Nifty advanced 24.70 points to its fresh closing record of 17,380. IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, rising 4.07 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, L&T and Kotak Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,649 crore on September 14, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 310 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.