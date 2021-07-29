Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty above 15,750; HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher with Nifty above 15,750. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 240 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 52,684.83, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 47 points or 0.30 per cent to 15,756.45.

HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Titan, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and L&T.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki and Nestle India were among the losers.

On the outlook of Nifty, Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities said, "After selling pressure in the first half, good recovery was seen. Nifty managed to defend 15,700 and close marginally above the same. Support is now seen at 15,500 while resistance is placed at 16,000/16,100 levels. For the near term, expect short covering above 15,770 on the index. Metals and Realty continue to remain in momentum while banking provides value for the medium term."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 2,274.77 crore on July 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight session due to weak global cues. Sensex closed 135 points lower at 52,443, while Nifty slipped 37 points to 15,709.