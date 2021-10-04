Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 17,600; NTPC, M&M top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 350.63 points or 0.60 per cent higher at 59,116.21, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 89 points or 0.51 per cent to 17,621.45.

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Sun Pharma and SBI.

On the other hand, Nestle India and HUL were among the losers.

Equity market fell for the fourth straight session on October 1, reflecting a risk-off sentiment overseas as stubborn inflation and faltering global growth sapped investor confidence.

Sensex opened lower and stayed in the negative zone throughout the session. It ended 360.78 points or 0.61 per cent lower at 58,765.58. Nifty fell 86.10 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 17,532.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 131.39 crore on October 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 613 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.