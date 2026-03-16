Jio Financial, Infosys, BBTC & Karnataka Bank shares: Is there a buying opportunity?

Amid ongoing volatility in domestic benchmarks triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia, Equinomics Research on Monday advised investors not to panic and instead consider selectively deploying fresh capital in equities.

"We suggest those investors who are well-protected/secured financially and also can take another 5 per cent to 10 per cent risk in the equity asset class, to bring in fresh capital into Indian equity markets," the research firm said.

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Equinomics also shared stock-specific views on The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (BBTC), Infosys Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and Karnataka Bank Ltd.

BBTC

"As per the media sources, Britannia said that there is no significant disruption to its operations at its manufacturing facilities due to the supply of industrial gas. It added that the company has adequate levels of finished goods available across its supply chain network to meet market demand. This is a positive development for BBTC as its consolidated earnings are likely to remain stable in the short term. BBTC trades at a whopping discount of ~85 per cent to the value of investments, and we reiterate our 'BUY' Recommendation on the stock," it said.

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Infosys

"Infosys has been awarded the Compliance Leader Verification by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This recognition underscores the strength, maturity, and effectiveness of Infosys' ethics and compliance program, and reflects the company's continued commitment to fostering a strong culture of integrity, accountability, and responsible governance across its global operations. It also builds on Infosys' recognition of being named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year. We reiterate our 'BUY' Recommendation on Infosys," Equinomics stated.

JFSL

Equinomics noted that Jio Financial's joint venture with Allianz Europe BV has received regulatory clearance to commence reinsurance operations in India.

The firm said the reinsurance business aligns with JFSL's broader strategy to expand across multiple financial services segments, including insurance, lending and digital financial offerings.

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"We consider this development as a highly positive development for JFSL. In our view, this reinsurance industry is not likely to see entry of huge number of private players and hence, we consider JFSL, backed by Reliance Group, can make a significant dent in this business. We find JFSL as a highly attractive stock and hence, we reiterate our 'BUY' recommendation," it said.

Karnataka Bank

Equinomics also reiterated a positive stance on Karnataka Bank, highlighting the strong institutional shareholding in the lender.

"Institutions (domestic plus foreign), HNIs, and Corporate Bodies together hold over 59 per cent equity stake in this bank. As the stock is trading at a steep discount of 30 per cent to its FY2026E Adjusted Book Value of Rs 321, we believe that these institutional investors, along with HNIs and corporate bodies, can possibly play a positive role in ensuring the governance of the bank by using their voting rights effectively. Hence, we reiterate our BUY Recommendation on Karnataka Bank," it said.

(Disclosure: Equinomics/promoters hold positions in BBTC and Karnataka Bank, but not in Infosys or JFSL.)