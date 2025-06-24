Stock market: What FPIs were buying & selling in first two weeks of June

The globe-trotting giants — Foreign Portfolio Investors, or FPIs — have returned to India’s markets, bringing with them a fresh wave of capital and renewed confidence. After a period of caution, they’re back in action. They bought Rs 19,860 crore worth domestic stocks in May, and despite the Iran-Israel tensions, they are net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,280 crore in June so far, NSDL data showed.

Financial Services, capital goods, oil & gas and chemicals sectors continued to see FPI buying, data compiled by SBI Securities suggested. Information Technology, consumer durables, power, consumer services, and metals were on their sell radar, data showed.

Advertisement

In just the first half of June, FPIs pumped in Rs 3,235 crore into the financial services sector, adding to the massive Rs 34,974 crore they had already invested over the past three months. It's clear they’re doubling down on India’s banking backbone, SBI Securities said.

Other sectors have also caught their attention. Capital goods saw Rs 1,188 crore flow in, while oil & gas attracted Rs 921 crore. These numbers reflect growing faith in India’s infrastructure development and energy independence.

The real surprise came from Chemicals. Often overlooked, the sector quietly pulled in Rs 1,405 crore. It appears that FPIs are starting to see long-term potential here — perhaps a reflection of India’s rising role in global supply chains, the brokerage suggested.

Advertisement

While some sectors enjoyed this renewed affection, others were left in the cold. Information technology, once a favorite, continued to suffer. Over the last three months, FPIs have withdrawn Rs 26,100 crore from the IT sector, with an additional Rs 1,713 crore exiting in just the first half of June. There is, however, a small silver lining: the pace of selling seems to be slowing.

The pain didn’t stop there. Consumer durables, power, consumer services, and metals also felt the pressure. Together, they saw over Rs 6,950 crore in outflows. But perhaps the most striking move was in sovereign investments. In just 15 days of June, Rs 11,866 crore was pulled out — following an earlier Rs 24,208 crore exit over the previous two months. It was a clear signal of shifting priorities among foreign investors.

Advertisement

And just when things seemed to be settling, the script flipped. FMCG, which had recently basked in the glow of Rs 3,732 crore in inflows, suddenly saw Rs 3,626 crore walk out the door. In a matter of days, sentiment had turned. Telecom, too, felt the shift. After drawing in a strong Rs 23,808 crore over four months, the sector recorded its first outflow in six months — Rs 887 crore, to be exact.

Markets aren’t static — they’re living stories, written in numbers and shaped by conviction. FPIs are among their most influential narrators. By watching where their money goes, investors can get a sense of where the next big chapter may unfold, SBI Securities said.