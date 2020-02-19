Stocks in news: Sterlite Tech, Asian Paints, GAIL and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

The company said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,500 crore in the new year. These orders ranged from continued business development in optical connectivity solutions and network services to emerging areas such as software virtualisation.

Asian Paints: The company said it plans to consider & approve payment of second interim dividend in its February 25 meeting.

GAIL: The company in a clarification said that it was seeking legal counsel on apex court's order over DoT dues as the amount of Rs 1.83 lakh crore assessed as AGR dues was legally not tenable. The company has filed an application with SC on January 23, 2020 for seeking clarification on the same.

Dairy stocks: The union cabinet has approved allocation of Rs 4,460 crore for dairy farming on Wednesday. Stocks that are likely to react on the news are Parag Milk Foods, Heritage Foods, Prabhat Dairy and Kwality Dairy (India) Ltd.

Pharma stocks: Pharma shares will be under investors' radar following reports suggesting the government was working on a proposal to boost Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing in India. This was on back of India Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) that described the situation in terms of raw material import from China as "grim" and added that Indian pharma industry has only 2 to 3 months stock of Chinese API left. India currently imports Rs 17,000 crore worth of APIs from the Novel Coronavirus-hit nation.

Telecom stocks: Investors will keenly watch shares of telecom majors such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices following reports DoT officials have said there was no plan for encashing bank guarantee of telcos for now. The telecom players have assured full payments of AGR dues by March 17, they said. In another development, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar said after the Union Cabinet meet today that the government did not discuss AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues of the telecom sector.

Q3 Earnings Today: Ambuja Cements, Security and Intelligence Services, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Redington, BF Investment, Citizen Infoline, Trident, A2Z Infra Engineering and Amtek Auto are the listed companies that are scheduled to release their October-December quarterly earnings today.