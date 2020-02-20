Stocks in news: YES Bank, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Escorts and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Tech Mahindra, Quick Heal Technologies, Avanti Feeds, Exide Industries, Linde India among others.

YES Bank: Shares of the private lender will be under investors' radar after a Bloomberg report said Hinduja Group would join hands with private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management to pick up stake in the bank.

Solar Industries: The company told BSE that HDFC Asset Management has disposed of 20,71,366 equity shares comprising 2.289% of the paid-up share capital. After the said disposal, the total shareholding of HDFC AMC stands at 40,11,039 equity shares comprising 4.433% of the paid-up share capital of the firm.

Escorts: The company clarified to bourses that rumour about Enforcement Directorate investigating the firm for illegal price rigging involving promoters and Cyrus Poonawala are completely baseless. We confirm that we have neither received any notice from Enforcement Directorate (ED) nor any investigation is being undertaken currently by the Enforcement Directorate into the company or its promoters," the filing added.

Cipla: The pharma major said its board plans to meet on March 12, 2020 to consider declaration of interim dividend.

Max Financial Services: The company in a clarification to BSE said the firm and its subsidiary Max Life Insurance signed a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement with Axis Bank to explore the possibility of the lender entering into a long-term strategic partnership with Max Life.

KPIT Technologies: The company informed BSE that rating firm ICRA has assigned 'AA-' to the firm's long-term rating, and changed the outlook to stable. The agency has also assigned short-term rating 'A1+'.

Q3 Earnings Today: Tech Mahindra, Quick Heal Technologies, Avanti Feeds, Exide Industries, Linde India, Rishiroop, Pudumjee Paper Products, Gravita India, Ellora Paper Mills, Coastal Corporation and AMJ Land Holdings will announce their October-December quarterly results today.