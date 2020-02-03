Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Adani Green, Tata Global Beverages, Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, PNB and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on the latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Adani Ports, Adani Green, Tata Global Beverages, Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, PNB. Investors will also keep an eye on the central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) that will kick off its three-day meet today.

Bharat Road Network: BSE had sought clarification from Bharat Road Network Limited with respect to announcement dated Jan 14, 2020, regarding resignation of Atanu Sen as non-executive independent director of the company

Dr Lal Pathlabs: The company has informed BSE regarding the appointment of Om Prakash Manchanda as Managing Director, Bharath Uppiliappan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hony Brig Dr Arvind Lal as Executive Chairman and Whole-Time Director and Dr Vandana Lal as Whole Time Director of the company effective from April 1, 2020.

Jubilant Life Sciences Q3: The company reported a 24 % fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 203 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 260 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 3.5% (YoY) to Rs 2,321 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,406 crore in the same period last financial year.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, has been named the #1 Top Employer in the UK by the Top Employers Institute. TCS received this recognition for the third consecutive year and has been a top employer in UK for the last 10 years.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company rolled out its 25th lakh vehicle from its Nasik manufacturing facility. Mahindra's power brand Scorpio was the 25th lakh vehicle that was rolled out from the facility.

Bayer CropScience Q3: The company reported 1.18% rise in (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,379 crore in Q3 FY20 from Rs 631 crore in Q3 FY19. Total income recorded 10% rise to Rs 8,734 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 7,911 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Tata Chemicals Q3: The company has posted 6.54% rise in net profit to Rs 233.84 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 219.48 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net sales rose 0.65% to Rs 2,682.28 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as compared to Rs 2,665.09 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Q3 Earnings Today: Adani Green, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Piramal Enterprises, Apollo Pipes, Avanti Feeds, Bajaj Electricals, Balmer Lawrie & Co, Bharti Airtel, CSB Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Exide Industries, Future Market Networks, Firstsource Solutions, Punjab National Bank, Jindal Saw, JSW Energy, Liberty Shoes, Mahindra Logistics, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, TVS Motor Company, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Titan Company, Thermax, Tata Global Beverages, Shipping Corporation of India, Sayaji Industries are the companies that will release their December quarter results today.