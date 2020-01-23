Stocks in news: Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Life, PNB Housing and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Ultratech Cement, Ion Exchange, JSW Steel, Prestige Estates Projects among others.

HDFC Life Insurance Q3: The company has posted 2.66% rise in its net profit at Rs 251.09 crore for the period ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 244.58 crore for the period ended December 31, 2018. The company has reported 25.2% growth in its net sales of Rs 11,649.40 crore during October-December quarter, as compared to Rs 9,304.69 crore during the same quarter in the year ago period.

PNB Housing Finance Q3: Net profit of the housing finance company fell 21.77% to Rs 237 crore for the period ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 302.97 crore for the period ended December 31, 2018. Company's revenue for the quarter under review came in flat (decline of 0.18% YoY) at Rs 2,075 crore in Q3 FY20 as compared to Rs 2,078.46 crore in Q3 FY19. Company's tax expense in Q3 FY20 fell to Rs 61.2 crore as against Rs 138.6 crore in Q3 FY19 (YoY).

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Q3: Consolidated net profit reported was 36.34% higher at Rs 149.32 crore for the period ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 109.52 crore for the period ended December 31, 2018. Net sales recorded a de-growth of 10.73% YoY to Rs 360.64 crore in Q3 FY20 as compared to Rs 403.97 crore during Q3 FY19. The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.

GHCL Ltd Q3: The company has posted a decline of 3.97% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 96.91 crore for the period ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 100.92 crore for the period ended December 31, 2018. The company has reported a de-growth of 0.39% in its net sales to Rs 849.08 crore in Q3 FY20 as compared to Rs 852.40 crore recorded in Q3 FY19.

JM Financial Ltd Q3: Net profit grew 14.61% to Rs 157.54 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 137.46 crore, recorded in the period ended December 31, 2018. Net sales stood at Rs 905.45 crore during October-December quarter as compared to Rs 900.73 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, registering a rise of 0.52%.

PVR Ltd Q3: Consolidated net profit of the company came in at Rs 36.34 crore for the period ended December 31, 2019, registering a decline 34.25% as against Rs 55.27 crore for the period ended December 31, 2018. The company has reported a 7.76% growth in its net sales to Rs 923.89 crore in Q3 FY20 as compared to Rs 857.37 crore in Q3FY19.

Oriental Bank of Commerce Q3: The company has posted net profit of Rs 201.66 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 144.96 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, registering a growth of 39.11%. Total income came in at Rs 5,642.61 crore in Q3 FY20, recording a rise of 10.04% during Q3 FY19.

HT Media Q3: The company has posted a fall of 69.85% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8.07 crore for the period ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 26.77 crores for the period ended December 31, 2018. Total income during Q3 FY20 came in at Rs 636.35 crore, recording a registering a de-growth of 5.08% as compared to Rs 670.38 crore during Q3 FY19.

DB Corp Q3: DB Corporation posted a net profit of Rs 250.92 crore for Q3 FY20, rising 8.01% as against Rs 219.38 crore in Q3 FY19. The company has reported 12.8% growth in net sales of Rs 1,746.55 crore during the 9 months period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to Rs 1,888.30 crore during the 9 months ended December 31, 2018.

Canara Bank Q3: Bank's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 406.43 crore in Q3 FY20 as against Rs 357.64 crore for Q3 FY19, registering a growth of 0.23%. The company has reported 0.14% rise in net sales to Rs 15,531.80 crore during the period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to Rs 14,625.20 crore during the period ended December 31, 2018.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: NSE has sought clarification from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited with respect to recent news item captioned Adani arm set to buy GMR Group's greenfield port/SEZ in Kakinada. The response from the company is awaited.

IPCA Laboratories: The Company said Mumbai Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the Resolution Plan for acquisition of Noble Explochem Ltd, under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). Company shall pay Rs 69 crore as full and final settlement toward all liabilities of the said Noble Explochem Ltd.

Telecom stocks: Shares of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be in focus today after PTI reported telcos have communicated to the telecom department that they will not be paying AGR dues and will wait for the outcome of modification petition listed for hearing before the Supreme Court next week. The telcos have to pay AGR dues of Rs 88,624 crore, the deadline for which ends on January 23. In the meanwhile, Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has paid its statutory dues of Rs 177 crore to the government, becoming the only telecom company to meet the Supreme Court's deadline of January 23.

