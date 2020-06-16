Stocks in news: JK Tyre, Mindtree, Ashoka Buildcon, Pfizer, Can Fin Homes, Meghmani Organics and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Globus Spirits, Navin Fluorine, Maharashtra Bank, Hindustan Petroleum , IPCA Labs, NMDC, Schneider among others. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

-On a net basis, FII's offloaded Rs 2,960 crore, while DIIs bought Rs 1,076 croe worth equities on Monday

-On Friday, Sensex ended 552 points lower at 33,228 and Nifty closed 159 points lower to 9,813.

-May trade deficit comes in at $3.15 bn

Mindtree: The company has appointed Vinit Teredesai as CFO effective from 15 June, 2020

Ashoka Buildcon: The company reported a net profit at Rs 134 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 10 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 0.8% (YoY) to Rs 1,584 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,597 crore in a year-ago period.

Meghmani Organics: The company reported 26% drop in its net profit at Rs 57 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 77.1 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 6.7% (YoY) to Rs 520 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 558 crore in a year-ago period.

Pfizer: The company reported 5.9% drop in its net profit at Rs 103 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 109.5 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 6.3% (YoY) to Rs 502 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 535 crore in a year-ago period.

CSB Bank: The company reported net loss at Rs 0.6 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against loss of Rs 1.5 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. On a quarterly basis, the Company's Gross NPA stood at 3.5% compared to 3.2% (YoY) while the net NPA came in at 1.9% as against 2% (QoQ).

HCL Infosystems: The company reported FY20 revenue at Rs 1,815 crore as against Rs 3,875 crore in FY19. Company's loss before tax & after exceptional items (from continuing operations and discontinued operations) was Rs 72.8 crore. During the quarter Q4FY20, revenue at Rs 228 crore as compared to Rs 429 crore in Q3FY20.

JK Tyre & Industries: The company reported 14% drop in its net profit at Rs 150 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 176 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 16% (YoY) to Rs 8,753 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 10,452 crore in a year-ago period.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: Company reported consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,165 crore as against Rs 1,415 crore in the previous year.

Gujarat Industries Power Company: The company reported 61% drop in its net profit at Rs 61.92 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 162.84 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 24% (YoY) to Rs 354 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 468 crore in a year-ago period.

Shalby: The company reported a net loss at Rs 17.10 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 3.26 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 2.99% (YoY) to Rs 118 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 115 crore in a year-ago period.

Can Fin Homes: The company reported a37% rise in its net profit at Rs 90.91 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 66.13 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 14.24% (YoY) to Rs 528 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 462 crore in a year-ago period.

Q4 earnings today: Globus Spirits, Navin Fluorine, Maharashtra Bank, Hindustan Petroleum, IPCA Labs, NMDC, Schneider among others will announce their Q4 results today