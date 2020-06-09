Stocks in news: PVR, INOX Leisure, Gujarat State Petronet, RITES, Hero MotoCorp, Bombay Dyeing, Graphite and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on the latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Hero MotoCorp, KRBL, GPPL, Bombay Dyeing, Kaycee Industries, Graphite India, MRPL, Tata Steel Long Products, PSP Projects among others. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

On Monday, Sensex ended 83 points higher at 34,370 and Nifty climbed 25 points to 10,167.

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 813 crore, while FIIs sold off Rs 1,238 crore worth in equities.

There are 71.19 lakh confirmed cases, including 4.06 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of yesterday.

PVR: The company reported a loss at Rs 74.49 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against a profit of Rs 46.94 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 21% (YoY) to Rs 661.78 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 846 crore in a year-ago period.

The board has approved the fundraising of up to Rs 300 crore through issuance of equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each on rights issue basis.

INOX Leisure: The company reported a loss at Rs 82 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against a profit of Rs 35 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 27% (YoY) to Rs 376 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 517 crore in a year-ago period.

Gujarat State Petronet: The company reported 35% rise in its net profit at Rs 382.88 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against a profit of Rs 212.71 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 35.8% (YoY) to Rs 3232.26 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2379.79 crore in a year-ago period.

Themis Medicare: The company reported net profit at Rs 7.27 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against a loss of Rs 9.90 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 24.31% (YoY) to Rs 46.53 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 37.43 crore in a year-ago period.

20 Microns: The company reported 3.48% fall in its net profit at Rs 24.11 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against a loss of Rs 24.98 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 10.46% (YoY) to Rs 531.98 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 481.60 crore in a year-ago period.

RITES: Company has received an order for consultancy services for preparation of detailed project report and providing pre-construction activities for construction of highway tunnels across certain sections on Darcha - Padam road (NH-301) including approaches in Himachal Pradesh & Ladhak from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. The company said the project and its fee is Rs 55 crore.

Q4 Earnings Today: Hero MotoCorp, KRBL, GPPL, Bombay Dyeing, Kaycee Industries, Graphite India, MRPL, Tata Steel Long Products, PSP Projects among others will announce their Q4 results today

