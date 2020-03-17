Stocks in news: Dr Reddy's, Delta Corp, Muthoot Finance and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

YES Bank: The RBI imposed moratorium on the lender will be lifted today and the private lender will restore full banking services after 6pm.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Earthstone Holding, part of promoter group has purchased 1,15,000 shares of equity shares of the company through market purchase on March 11, 2020.

Muthoot Finance: The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 for FY20.

Indian Hume Pipe: Company has received two work orders from Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jaipur, Rajasthan for Rs 295 crore and Rs 173.16 crore. As per the filing, the project is to be completed within 30 months. The Agreement will be signed in due course.

Delta Corporation: The company has shut down casino in Sikkim will remain closed until 15th April 2020, subject to further directions from the Government of Sikkim, as a precautionary measure in view of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major announced the launch of Ziprasidone Mesylate for Injection, 20 mg (base)/ml Single-dose Vials, the therapeutic generic equivalent of Geodon (ziprasidone mesylate) Injection, 20 mg/ml, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).