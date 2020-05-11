Stocks in news: RIL, HDFC AMC, ICICI Bank, Adani Transmission, Cipla, Lupin, Shree Cement, SBI Cards and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings. Companies set to announce their earnings today are Wockhardt, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Sonata Software among others.

- PM Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference call with all Chief Ministers on Monday, May 11, at 3 pm.

- Finance Minister Sitharaman will be reviewing credit flows by Public Sector Banks on May 11 via video conference

- Number of infected cases from coronavirus in India has risen by 3,277 in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 62,939, including 19,357 cured and 2,109 deaths.

- On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 1,725 crore worth in equities, while DIIs sold Rs 1,503 crore equities on Friday's trade.

- On Friday, Sensex ended with a gain of 199 points at 31,643 and Nifty closed 52 points higher at 9,252. On the currency front, Indian Rupee settled at 75.54 per dollar as against the earlier closing of 75.75 per dollar.

Cipla: Company said it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), indicating closure of the inspection of its API manufacturing facility in Bommasandra, Bangalore. The inspection was conducted from January 20, 2020 to January 24, 2020.

Reliance Industries: The company has fixed May 14, 2020 as the record date for rights issue. The filing said that the rights issue opening and closing dates will be announced later.

Lupin: The company has announced the successful close out of the inspection carried out by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the regulatory agency of the United Kingdom (UK), at its three manufacturing units in Pithampur.

SBI Life Insurance: Company board has appointed Mahesh Kumar Sharma as MD and CEO of the company.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company said CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the long-term rating of the company "CARE AA-" from "CARE AA" revised its rating to negative. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at "CARE A1+".

PNB Housing Finance: The company has cut retail lending rates by 15 bps.

JK Tyre: The company announced it has partially resumes operations in India

Avantel Q4: The company's consolidated net profit rose 3.29% yearly to Rs 53.11 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 51.42 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income was up 12.21% (YoY) to Rs 10.75 crore in the January- March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 9.58 crore in the same period last financial year. The company board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

HDFC Asset Management Q4: Company's net profit stood at Rs 250 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 276 crore in the same period last year. Company's revenue from operations during the quarter was down at Rs 476 crore from Rs 486 crore, on an annual basis. The company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 28 per share for FY 2019-20.

Reliance Power Q4: The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 4,271 crore for FY20. Its total income came in at Rs 8,202 crore, while EBITDA came in at Rs 3,663 crore.

Reliance Capital Q4: The company's consolidated net loss rose 6.76% (YoY) to Rs 2124 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against a loss of Rs 2278 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 31% (YoY) to Rs 3792 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 5538 crore in the same period last financial year.

Reliance Home Finance Q4: The company fell 116% (YoY) in consolidated net loss of Rs 238 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against a loss of Rs 110 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 54% (YoY) to Rs 281 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 611 crore in the same period last financial year.

ICICI Bank Q4: The lender reported 26% rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,221 crores against Rs 969 crore in year-ago period. Lender's total deposits of the lender increased by 18% year-on-year to Rs 7.7 lakh crore, while net NPA fell to 1.41% as against 1.49% in December quarter and 2.06% in year-ago period.

SBI Cards Q4: The company's consolidated net profit at Rs 85 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 249 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income was up 21% (YoY) to Rs 2,510 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,076 crore in the same period last financial year. Company's Gross NPA stood at 2.01% compared to 2.44% (YoY). Company's board has approved a dividend of Re 1 for FY2020.

Mahindra Holidays Q4: Company's consolidated profit after tax came in at Rs 38.2 crore for the quarter ended 31 st March, 2020 as compared to Rs 52.3 crore for the same period last year. Company's revenue stood at Rs 631.4 crore as against Rs 656.6 crore on a yearly basis.

Shree Cement Q4: The company reported 83.2% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 588 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 321 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 2.1% (YoY) to Rs 3,217 crore in the January- March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3,284 crore in the same period last financial year.

Adani Transmission Q4: Company's consolidated net profit for FY19-20 rose to Rs 706.49 crore, from Rs 559.20 crore in 2018-19. Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,317.51 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 2,569.16 crore in the year ago period.

Q4 Earnings Today: Wockhardt, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Sonata Software, Dharamsi Morarji Chemical, Orient Abrasives, Piramal Enterprises, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Subex, Welcure Drugs, ADF Foods, Artson Engineering among others will be reporting March quarterly results today.

Q4 result date announcements:

Piramal Enterprises: May 11, 2020

Sequent Scientific: May 12, 2020

Umang Dairies: May 13, 2020

Datamatics Global Services: May 14, 2020

AAVAS Financiers: May 14, 2020

Aarti Drugs: May 15, 2020