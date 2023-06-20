Stocks in news: Adani Transmission, HDFC AMC, IIFL Securities, Can Fin Homes and more

Benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 275 points to 62,893 and Nifty lost 83 points to 18,671.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC AMC

Promoter Abrdn Investment Management is likely to sell its entire stake in HDFC AMC through block deals today.

IIFL Securities

Markets regulator SEBI has barred IIFL Securities from onboarding any new client for a period of two years on grounds of breach of code of conduct regulations of stock brokers.

Can Fin Homes

The board of Can Fin Homes has approved issuance of on-shore and/or off-shore debt instruments up to an amount not exceeding Rs 4,000 crore.

Adani Transmission

Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd are in focus today after the Adani Group firm's shareholders approved raising up to Rs 8,500 crore through issuance of equity shares on qualified institutional placement (QIP) basis. The Adani Group stock has been losing for the last two sessions.

Shriram Finance

Private equity firm TPG Investments, via its India arm, has offloaded its entire stake in Shriram Finance through open market transactions on Monday.

IndiGo

The airline said it has placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. This will provide IndiGo a further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035. This 500 aircraft order is not only IndiGo's largest order, but also the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus.

Timken India

Timken Singapore will offload about 63 lakh shares in Timken India through block deals. The floor price is fixed at Rs 3,000 per share, a 14% discount from the current levels.

Aether Industries

The company's board has cleared raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares, through the qualified institutions placement (QIP) route.

