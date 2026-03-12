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Iran war: Fair price shop dealers urge Centre to restore kerosene supply amid LPG concerns

Iran war: Fair price shop dealers urge Centre to restore kerosene supply amid LPG concerns

Iran war: Fair price shop dealers said that reinstating kerosene supply through ration shops would provide a safety net for vulnerable households, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas that still depend on multiple fuel sources for cooking.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 9:44 AM IST
Iran war: Fair price shop dealers urge Centre to restore kerosene supply amid LPG concernsLPG crisis: Fair price shop dealers urge for restoration of kerosene supply

Iran war: Fair price shop dealers have urged the Union government to restore the distribution of kerosene through the Public Distribution System (PDS), citing concerns over fuel availability and rising energy costs amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation (AIFPSDF) has written to the Centre requesting the reintroduction of kerosene allocation to ration shops across the country. The federation argues that kerosene can serve as a crucial fallback cooking fuel for economically weaker households if disruptions in global energy markets impact LPG availability or prices.

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The appeal comes at a time when the ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered volatility in global crude oil markets and raised concerns about supply disruptions across energy commodities. While India relies heavily on imports to meet its crude oil and LPG requirements, any escalation in the region could tighten supplies and push up prices.

Fair price shop dealers said that reinstating kerosene supply through ration shops would provide a safety net for vulnerable households, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas that still depend on multiple fuel sources for cooking.

Over the past decade, the government has sharply reduced kerosene allocations under the PDS as part of efforts to shift households toward cleaner cooking fuel through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The programme significantly expanded LPG penetration across the country, leading several states to receive little or no kerosene quota.

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However, the federation argues that in the current global environment marked by supply uncertainty and rising fuel costs, kerosene distribution could act as a temporary buffer for low-income households.

The dealers’ body has submitted its memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, urging the government to consider restoring kerosene allocation through the PDS network.

The federation also said that concerns around pollution from kerosene use may need to be weighed against the immediate need to ensure affordable cooking fuel for households in the event of supply disruptions.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Mar 12, 2026 9:43 AM IST
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