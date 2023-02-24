Stocks in news: Adani Transmission, Infosys, Rail Vikas Nigam, Bharat Forge and more

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Thursday, extending their losing run for the fifth straight session. The domestic indices were dragged by consumer durables and financials. Sensex fell 139 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 59,606; while Nifty moved 43 points or 0.25 per cent down to close at 17,511. Mid and smallcap shares finished on a weak note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.15 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 shedding 0.08 per cent. India VIX slipped 3.28 per cent to 15.08.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bharat Forge

The company said in order to house all defense related investments of the company under one entity, the ‘investment committee – defence business’ has approved the transfer of the company’s stake in Aeron Systems to Kalyani Strategic Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Adani Transmission

Fitch Ratings has affirmed “BBB-” rating on the $400 million senior secured notes issued by the restricted group of Adani Transmission Limited (ATL RG1), with a stable outlook.

Sanofi India

Sanofi India has reported a net profit of Rs 131 crore for the December quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 672 crore. The board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 194 per share and a second special dividend of Rs 183 per share for the financial year ended December 2022.

ZEE Entertainment

The NSE has excluded Zee Entertainment Enterprises from the futures and options segment following the bankruptcy board’s move to admit the media company for insolvency proceedings.

Alkem Laboratories

The USFDA has closed the inspection at the company's manufacturing facility at Indore. In response to Form 483 issued by the FDA containing one observation, the company had submitted a detailed corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan to the regulator.

Olectra Greentech

Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, has announced its Hydrogen Bus in technical partnership with Reliance.

Infosys

IT major Infosys said that it will expand its collaboration with Microsoft to help accelerate enterprise cloud transformation journeys worldwide.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam has received an order worth Rs 197 crore from MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran.

Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank and Paisalo Digital have inked a co-lending arrangement to provide financial support to small income segments.

ONGC

India's top oil and gas producer ONGC will invest over $2 billion in drilling a record 103 wells on its main gas-bearing asset in the Arabia Sea as it pivots a turnaround plan that will add 100 million tonnes to production.

Isgec Heavy Engineering

The company has received an order from a major steel company from eastern India to supply seven waste heat recovery boilers utilising waste gases from DRI sponge iron kiln. These boilers will generate steam at 125 kg/cm2(a) pressure.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries

The company is setting up a new formaldehyde plant with 300 TPD capacity at the existing manufacturing facility at GIDC, Ankleshwar in Gujarat. The plant will be equipped with the latest metal oxide-based technology.

