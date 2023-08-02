Stocks in news: Adani Wilmar, Metro Brands, Titan, IndiGo, Sula Vineyards and more

Domestic equity market was trading lower on Wednesday. Sensex lost 361 points to 66,097 and Nifty fell 111 points to 19,622.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Metro Brands

Metro Brands reported a 11.6% fall in net profit of Rs 93.5 crore for the quarter ended June from Rs 105.78 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 582 crore.

Adani Total Gas

The firm reported a 9% rise in net profit for the June 2023 quarter. Adani Total posted a net profit of Rs 150.2 crore in Q1 of this fiscal against Rs 138.4 crore profit during the quarter ended June 2022.

Ambuja Cements

Shares of Ambuja Cements are in focus amid a report suggesting the Adani group company reached a deal to acquire a majority stake in operations of Sanghi Industries. A Reuters report quoting two sources with direct knowledge said the transaction would add heft to cement operations of billionaire Gautam Adani's firm.

Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyards has received a notice of Rs 115.8 crore excise duty from Maharashtra excise department. The company said the order does not affect the existing business.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar

Dalmia Bharat Sugar reported a net profit of Rs 61 crore in the June quarter against Rs 49.27 crore in the June quarter of last fiscal. Total income slipped 9.50% in the June quarter to Rs 843.04 crore as compared to Rs 931.55 crore a year ago, Dalmia Bharat Sugar said. The company reported an EPS of Rs 7.58 for June 2023 quarter as compared to Rs 6.09 for the same period last year.

Som Distilleries

Som Distilleries has received an approval for supply of its Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands from the Rajasthan government.

Earnings today

Shares of Titan, IndiGo, Ambuja, Mankind Pharma, and Adani Wilmar are in focus as the companies will announce their first quarter results today.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp's total sales declined to 391,310 units in July against 445,580 units in July 2022. The company said incessant rains and the floods caused crop damage in several states, and also resulted in sharp decline in customer footfalls at the dealerships.

