Stocks in news: Aurobindo Pharma, Reliance Industries, Future Retail, Britannia Industries and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note amid mixed global cues.

On November 8, benchmark indices closed higher despite negative global cues. Sensex rose 477.99 points to 60,545 and Nifty gained 151 points to 18,068 after a volatile session.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

Aurobindo Pharma: Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma reported a 13.69 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 696.71 crore in the July-September quarter mainly on account of decline in sales in the growth markets and its anti-retroviral business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 807.25 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 5,941.92 crore. It was Rs 6,483.44 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Future Retail: The company has asked the country's top court to stall a Singapore arbitration panel's decision to freeze a $3.4 billion asset sale after e-commerce giant Amazon had sought to block the deal.

The dispute started when Future Retail, India's second-largest retailer with more than 1,700 stores agreed last year to sell retail and other operations to India's biggest retail group Reliance Industries.

Britannia Industries: The company reported profit of Rs 381.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 495.2 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,607.4 crore from Rs 3,419.1 crore on a YoY basis.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL): RIL said its step-down subsidiary Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP (REUHLP) has signed an agreement with Ensign Operating III, LLC for sale of its upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas in US.

The purchase and sale agreement between REUHLP and Ensign, a Delaware limited liability company, was signed on November 5, RIL said in a release.

"With this transaction, Reliance has divested all its shale gas assets and has exited from the shale gas business in North America," it added.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received an order to supply 1 crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to the Indian government at Rs 265 per dose.

The needle-free applicator will be offered at Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST, the company said in a release, adding that the pricing has been decided in consultation with the Government of India.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2021.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank posted a loss of Rs 273.79 crore in Q2FY22 as against a profit of Rs 96 crore in Q2FY21. Net interest income stood at Rs 391.36 crore against Rs 470.14 crore on a YoY basis.