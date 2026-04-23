Stocks in news: BEL, Infosys, SBI Life, Trent, LTTS, Jio Financial, OFFS, Delta Corp, IEX

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday, despite ceasefire extension between the US and Iran, denting investor sentiments. The BSE Sensex plunged 756.84 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 78,516.49, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 198.50 points, or 0.81 per cent, to end at 24,378.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, April 23, 2026:

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Q4 results today: Infosys, Adani Energy Solutions, Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, CIE Automotive India, Cyient, Indian Energy Exchange, Mahindra Logistics, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Union Bank of India, and UTI AMC will announced their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of CRISIL, Huhtamaki India and Schaeffler India shall trade ex-date for dividend today, while shares of SAIL remain in F&O ban for the day.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The private insurer reported 1.1 per cent YoY fall in the net profit to Rs 804.6 crore, while net premium income grew 16 per cent YoY to Rs 27,683.8 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Renewal premium rose 13.85 per cent YoY to Rs 16,714 crore, while net commission rose 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 859.1 crore for the quarter.

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Infosys: The leading IT solutions player announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to help enterprises transform software development and modernization using OpenAI’s frontier AI models and products such as Codex.

Trent: The Tata Group's retail chain reported a 32.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 413.1 crore, while revenue rose 19.2 per cent YoY to Rs 5,028 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. The company board announced to issue bonus shares in 1:2 ratio, a dividend of Rs 6 each, and also approved a fund raising worth Rs 2,500 crore via rights issue.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence player has secured orders worth Rs 569 crore, marking the commencement of order inflows for the financial year 2026-27. Major orders include avionics, EW systems, high-energy lasers, communication equipment, tank subsystems, laser-based fuzes, test equipment, upgrades, spares, and services.

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L&T Technology Services: The IT solutions player reported a 6.8 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 332.1 crore, while revenue rose 8.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,857.9 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Ebit rose 23.6 per cent YoY to Rs 434.9 crore, while margins improved 190 bps to 15.2 per cent. The company board announced a final dividend of Rs 40 per share for FY26.

Jio Financial Services: The Mukesh Ambani-led NBFC has entered into a binding agreement with Allianz Group (Allianz), through its wholly owned subsidiary Allianz Europe BV, to form a 50:50 primary insurance joint venture (JV) covering general and health insurance to serve the rapidly expanding Indian insurance sector.

Tata Communications: The Tata Group firm reported a 74.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 263.3 crore, while revenue rose 9.4 per cent YoY to Rs 6,554.2 crore for the March 2026 quarter. The company board announced a final dividend of Rs 17.5 per share for the quarter.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing: The defence player, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Innomech Aerospace Toolings, has approved an investment of up to Rs 450 crore for the acquisition of Hobel Bellows Co, a partnership firm, through Hobel Bellows. Hobel Bellows will acquire a 99.99 per cent partnership interest in Hobel Bellows Co.

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Oracle Financial Services Software: The IT-enabled financial services provider reported a strong Q4 on a sequential basis, with profit rising 38.1 per cent to Rs 841.7 crore and revenue growing 5.1 per cent to Rs 2,065.2 crore. EBIT surged 29.5 per cent to Rs 1,040.9 crore and margin rose to 51.2 per cent. The board also approved a second interim dividend of Rs 270 per share for FY26.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality company has signed license agreements for two hotel properties— Lemon Tree Premier, Raipur, and Lemon Tree Hotel, Jalandhar. Both properties will be managed by the company's subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Eveready Industries India: The auto ancillary player announced the inauguration of India's only operating alkaline battery facility in Jammu. This new manufacturing plant has been set up with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

Delta Corp: The gaming and gambling company reported a 90 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 16.45 crore, while revenue tumbled 11.7 per cent YoY to Rs 161.3 crore for the first three months of 2026. The company board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for FY26.