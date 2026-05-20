Top stocks in news: Hindalco, BPCL, Mankind, PNC Infra, JSW Energy, SPARC, Karnataka Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday as US announced to halt military strikes on Iran even as the IT stocks gained with the rupee falling to new lows. The BSE Sensex dropped 114.19 points, or 0.15 per cent, to close at 75,200.85, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 31.95 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 23,618. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 20, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Grasim, Apollo Hospitals, Lenskart, Ola Electric, Bosch, Eris Lifesciences, Honeywell Automation, Indiqube Spaces, International Gemological Institute, IRB Infrastructure, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kwality Walls, Medplus Health, Metro Brands, SAMIL, Saatvik Green Energy and more will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company shall trade ex-date for dividend, while shares of Integra Essentia shall trade ex-date for rights. Shares of Garware Technical Fibres shall trade ex-date for buyback of shares today.

Hindalco Industries: The metal major's US-subsidiary reported a net loss of $84 million as profitability was impacted by Oswego, US, plant fires in September and November. Net sales rose 4.4 per cent YoY to $4,787 million while adjusted ebitda dropped 3 per cent YoY to $459 million.

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Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing major reported a 1 per cent YoY fall to Rs 3,191 crore, while revenue rose 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,18,650 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda came in at 10,061 crore, while margins contracted to 8.5 per cent for the quarter.

Mankind Pharma: The pharm major reported a 31.7 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 554 crore, while revenue increased 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,443 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda rose 36.1 per cent YoY to Rs 930 crore, while margins improved 480 bps to 27 per cent for reported quarter.

PNC Infratech: The infra player reported a 42.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 108 crore, while revenue was down 5.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,617 crore for January-March 2026 period. Ebitda declined 23.5 per cent YoY to Rs 277 crore with margins came in at 17.1 per cent. It announced a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per share for the quarter.

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JSW Energy: The utility player has executed definitive agreements to acquire an additional equity stake in Toshiba JSW Power Systems (TJPS) through a secondary purchase of equity shares from Toshiba Corporation, Japan. Its shareholding in TJPS will increase to 20.7 per cent on a non-diluted basis. The total purchase consideration for the acquired shares is Rs 150 crore.

Karnataka Bank: The private lender reported a 61.75 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 408.19 crore, while net interest income (NIIs) rose 8 per cent YoY to Rs 843 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Asset quality improved on both gross and net levels, while it announced a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the shareholders.

Godawari Power & Ispat: The metal player reported a 26.6 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 280 crore, while revenue from operation was up 9.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,610 crore for the first three months of 2026. Its Ebitda rose 37.9 per cent YoY to Rs 439 crore, while Ebitda margins improved sharply to 27.3 per cent for the quarter.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: The pharma player's licensing partner, Ocuvex Therapeutics Inc, has received a complete response letter (CRL) from the USFDA for the PDP-716 new drug application. The CRL was issued due to inspection-related findings at the finished product manufacturing facility. The FDA did not raise any other issues regarding the PDP-716 NDA.



Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The media major reported a net loss of Rs 104 crore, while revenue fell 7.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,024.8 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. It reported an Ebitda loss of Rs 254.8 crore for the reported quarter, while subscription revenue grew by 3.87 per cent YoY to Rs 1,024.7 crore, driven by new digital subscriber additions.



ASK Automotive: The auto ancillary player reported a 24.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 71.54 crore, while revenue from operations rose 35 per cent YoY to Rs 1,147.12 for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda rose 31.1 per cent YoY to Rs 140 crore, while margins contracted to 12.1 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 1.85 per share.



Trident: The textile player reported a 23.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 102 crore, while revenue declined 12.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,632.5 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda shed more than 7.3 per cent YoY to Rs 227.18 crore, while Ebitda margins improved to 13.92 per cent for the reported period.



Borosil: The glass products player reported a 4.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 10.6 crore, while revenue was up 5.2 per cent YoY to Rs 284.1 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Its Ebitda decreased 18.7 per cent YoY to Rs 30.2 crore, while margins slipped 10.6 per cent for the quarter.



Aditya Birla Capital: The Kumar Mangalam Birla Group company has received a certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to commence the business of factoring.



Orkla India: The FMCG products play reported a 7.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 74 crore, while its revenue increased 5.05 per cent YoY to Rs 626 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Ebitda rose 7 per cent YoY to Rs 100 crore, while margins improved to 16 per cent for the quarter.



J Kumar Infraprojects: The infra and EPC solutions player reported a 3.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 110.29 crore, while revenue fell 2.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,585.39 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda shed 5 per cent YoY to Rs 224 crore, while margins contracted 14.12 per cent for the quarter.



Sula Vineyards: Abhishek Kapoor has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company, effective July 14. The Board has appointed Rinku More as the Chief Financial Officer Designate and Senior Management Personnel, effective July 15.



WSFx Global Pay: The RBI-AD II licensed payments player returned to black in the March 2026 quarter as the company reported a net profit of Rs 0.55 crore, while its revenue from operations increased 20 per cent YoY to Rs 26.18 crore.