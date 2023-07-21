Stocks in news: Infosys, RIL, Tata Motors, HUL and more

scorecardresearch
Benchmark indices closed at record highs on Thursday. BSE Sensex gained 474.46 points to close at 67,571.90 and Nifty50 added 146 points to 19,979.15. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Infosys

IT major Infosys has pared its revenue guidance for FY24 amid weak global macro environment. It sees revenue growing at just 1-3.5% in constant currency terms.

IndiaMart InterMesh

Consolidated net profit rose 78% to Rs 83 crore for the quarter ended June. The company has also approved a share buyback of Rs 500 crore.

HUL

Standalone net profit climbed 8% to Rs 2,472 crore in the June quarter. Sales rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 14,931 crore.

Earnings today

Shares of RIL, JSW Steel, Ultratech, Paytm, Vedanta, HDFC Life, and Ashok Leyland are in focus today as the companies will announce their first quarter earnings today.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors arm JLR has announced the appointment of Adrian Mardell as CEO for a three year term.

Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat reported a profit of Rs 144 crore in the first quarter. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 3,624 crore.

Union Bank

The lender logged a net profit of Rs 3,236 crore for the June quarter. It reported NII at Rs 8,839 crore in the same period.

Tanla Platforms

Tanla Platforms reported a 34% rise in Q1 profit. Revenue climbed 14% to Rs 911 crore.

IndusInd Bank

The board of IndusInd Bank has cleared raising of funds via debt securities on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore.

Also read: Stocks that market analysts recommended on July 21, 2023: Titagarh Rail Systems, Polycab India, Bank of Maharashtra, VRL Logistics

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 21, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
