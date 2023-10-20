Stocks in news: ITC, Voltas, Jindal Stainless, Zomato, Tata Motors and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Thursday. Sensex slipped 248 points to 65,629 and Nifty fell 46 points to 19,624.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

ITC

The conglomerate reported a 10.3% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,927 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. ITC's standalone total revenue stood at Rs 16,550 crore, rising 2.6% YoY against Rs 16,129.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

HUL

The FMCG conglomerate reported a 3.86% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,717 crore compared with Rs 2,616 crore in the same quarter last year. Sales for the quarter rose 3.53% YoY to Rs 15,027 crore from Rs 14,514 crore.

Jindal Stainless

The company reported a 74.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 609.4 crore in Q2.Total revenue climbed 13.6% to Rs 9,720.4 crore against Rs 8,556.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Havells

Consumer electrical goods maker logged a 33.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 249.1 crore in Q2. Havell India's total revenue stood at Rs 3,900.3 crore against Rs 3,680 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Tata Communications

The company logged a 58% year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 221.3 crore in Q2. Revenue climbed 10% to Rs 4,872.5 crore in Q2 against Rs 4,430.74 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Equitas Small Finance Bank

The private lender reported a 70.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 198.1 crore for the second quarter . Net interest income (NII) climbed 25.6% to Rs 765.6 crore against Rs 609.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Voltas

The cooling products maker logged a net profit of Rs 35.6 crore in the second quarter. Total revenue climbed 29.7% to Rs 2292.8 crore during the period under review against Rs 1,768.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Zomato

SVF Growth Fund is set to sell a 1.1% stake or 93,569,368 shares in the online food delivery firm Zomato on Friday (October 20). The deal is likely to take place at a floor price of Rs 109.4 to Rs 111.65 per equity share.

Tata Motors

The auto major has inked a pact to buy a 26.79 percent stake in digital platform Freight Tiger for Rs 150 crore. The company and Freight Commerce Solutions have signed a securities subscription agreement and a shareholders agreement (SHA) for the acquisition of the stake in Freight Tiger.

