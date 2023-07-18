Stocks in news: Patanjali Foods, Tata Elxsi, Amara Raja, ONGC and more

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Stocks to watch out for today: Patanjali Foods, Tata Elxsi, LTIMindtree, Amara Raja, RPP Infra, ONGC and more

Benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday. Sensex gained 325 pts to 66,915 and Nifty rose 86 pts to 19,797 amid a rally in the global markets.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today

Shares of IndusInd Bank, ICICI Pru Life, Polycab, and L&T Tech are in focus today as the companies will announce their June quarter earnings.

Sheela Foam

Sheela Foam, the owner of popular ‘Sleepwell’ brand, said it would buy a majority stake in Kurlon Enterprises that owns “Kurl-On” brand for Rs 2,035 crore.

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi reported a 2% rise in net profit at Rs 189 crore for the first quarter ended June. Revenue from operations rose 17% during the period.

Patanjali Foods

Florida-based GQG Partners has invested over Rs 2,400 crore in Baba Ramdev-led FMCG company Patanjali Foods.

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree reported a 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,151 crore for the quarter ended June 2023.

Amara Raja Batteries

Clarios ARBL Holdings will likely sell its entire stake in Amara Raja Batteries via block deal, according to reports.

RPP Infra

The company has received a letter of acceptance for a new project in hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh at a cost Rs 138 crore.

HPCL

India's gasoline demand is likely to recover from late August, while diesel consumption is expected to stay weak, the company said.

ONGC

The company said it plans to make 8,000 to 10,000 BPD from the east coast block in the second half of the current fiscal.

Also read: Jio Financial Services Nifty entry: Buy RIL shares before record date, says Axis Securities

Also read: IndusInd Bank Q1 results today. Earnings preview, share price target & more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 18, 2023, 9:42 AM IST
