Stocks in news: Tata Motors, NTPC, Vedanta, L&T, Tech Mahindra and more

Domestic equity indices ended sharply lower on Friday amid deep cuts in Adani Group stocks and weak global cues. Sensex dropped 874 points to close at 59,330. Nifty50 settled the day at17,604, down 287.60 points in the last trading session.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

NTPC: The company reported a 5.4% YoY rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 4,476.25 crore. Revenue from operations climbed 37% on year to Rs 41,410.50 crore. An interim dividend of Rs 4.25 a share for the current financial year has also been approved.

L&T: The board of the infra firm will meet to consider and approve earnings for the December quarter today.

Tech Mahindra: The board of IT firm will meet to consider and approve earnings for the December quarter.

Tata Motors: The automaker will raise prices of its internal combustion engine-powered passenger vehicles from Wednesday in order to pass on part of the increase in costs. The prices will rise on an average by 1.2% across models.

Vedanta: The company's consolidated net profit slumped 41% YoY to Rs 2,464 crore for the December quarter. Revenue from operations was flat at Rs 33,691 crore. The board approved Rs 12.5 a share interim dividend.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The US health regulator has provided an exception to the company, enabling it to supply Atovaquone oral suspension to the US market from its Baddi facility, which has been under an import alert.

Godfrey Phillips: The company's consolidated net profit for the December quarter climbed 70.3% YoY to Rs 199 crore. Revenue from operations rose 30.3% to Rs 919.5 crore.

NMDC: The government has received multiple Expressions of Interests (EoI) for the proposed strategic disinvestment of NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL), the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) said.

Aarti Drugs: The company's consolidated net profit for the December quarter fell 37% YoY to Rs 36.7 crore. Revenue from operations climbed 4.6% at Rs 664 crore.

DCB Bank: The lender reported a 51% YoY rise in net profit for the December quarter to Rs 114 crore. The bank's net interest income rose to Rs 446 crore from Rs 345 crore in the year-ago period.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: The company reported a 11% YoY decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 166.3 crore. Revenue from operations fell 6% to Rs 314 crore.

Poly Medicure: The company's net profit for the December quarter climbed 45% on year to Rs 50 crore. Revenue from operations rose 24% to Rs 285 crore.

Dilip Buildcon: The National Highways Authority of India has declared the company as the lowest bidder for two projects in Andhra Pradesh. The bid value for the two projects was Rs 1,370 crore.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The company's board has cleared the merger of four wholly owned subsidiaries with itself.



