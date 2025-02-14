Stocks in news: TCS, Hindalco, UltraTech, Bank of Baroda, United Breweries, Paytm & RBL Bank

Indian benchmark indices took a sudden 'U-turn' on Thursday and settled lower as the optimism of eased inflation data was fizzled on the back of muted Q3 earnings and global uncertainties. BSE Sensex shed 32.11 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end at 76,138.97. NSE's Nifty50 fell 13.85 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 23,031.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, February 14, 2025:

Q3 results today: Samvardhana Motherson International, Rail Vikas Nigam, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, The Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Kaynes Technology India, PTC Industries, Swan Energy and Zen Technology are among the companies that will announce their results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Richfield Financial Services and Transformers & Rectifiers (India) shall trade ex-bonus, while Ascensive Educare and Pritika Engineering Component shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Alkem Laboratories, Bharat Dynamics, Banco Products, BEML, Cummins India, Engineers India, Escorts Kubota, Goldiam International, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Kirloskar Ferrous, MOIL, MRF, Nalco, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise shall trade ex-dividend.



Tata Consultancy Services: The IT solutions player has signed an agreement with UPM to drive the end-to-end IT transformation of UPM. This digital transformation will help drive growth for UPM, enhance the user experience, and boost the adoption of an AI-first operating model.



Hindalco Industries: The metal player reported 74.6 per cent YoY in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,463 crore in the December 2024 quarter, surpassing market expectations on key metrics. Its revenue from operations grew 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 23,776 crore. Ebitda for the quarter jumped 35.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,664 crore, while Ebitda margins improved to 11.2 per cent.



UltraTech Cement: The cement major has commissioned an additional 0.6 mtpa slag-based grinding capacity at its existing unit in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The total capacity of the plant now stands at 3.30 mtpa. With this addition, the company’s total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity stands at 166.91 mtpa.



Bank of Baroda: The board of PSU lender has approved the raising of capital up to Rs 8,500 crore via QIP in suitable tranches up to March 2028 and beyond. The Board has authorized the extension of time until March 2026 and beyond, if required, for raising the remaining capital of Rs 4,000 crore.



United Breweries: The liquor company posted 54.9 per cent YoY fall in its profit for the December 2024 quarter at Rs 38.3 crore, while revenue from operations increased 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,998.4 crore. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 25.8 crore for the quarter.



Piramal Enterprises: The company board of the shadow lender has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 75 crore, along with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 375 crore, on a private placement basis.



Manappuram Finance: The gold financier reported 5.8 per cent YoY increase in its net profit to Rs 453.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024. The shadow lender's net interest income grew 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,160.9 crore. The company also declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each.



One 97 Communications: The company's subsidiary, Paytm Money, settled with the markets regulator SEBI in a case pertaining to an alleged violation of norms after paying a settlement amount of Rs 45.50 lakh.



RBL Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of R Subramaniakumar as the Managing Director & CEO of the private lender for three years, effective June 23, 2025. RBL Bank will seek approval from its shareholders for the reappointment within the stipulated timelines.



Religare Enterprises: The company board of the financial services provider has appointed Praveen Kumar Tripathi as the Chairperson of the company until June 30, 2025. Currently, Praveen Kumar Tripathi is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Executive Chairperson Rashmi Saluja has ceased to be the Director of the company.



Titagarh Rail Systems: The Kolkata-based railway company reported a 16 per cent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 62.8 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2024. Its revenue from operations dipped 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 902.2 crore. Ebitda for the quarter fell 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 100.1 crore, with margins dropping 11.1 per cent.



Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company board of the real estate company has approved fund-raising of up to Rs 1,500 crore via a rights issue.



Deepak Nitrite: The specialty chemical player reported a sharp 51.5 per cent YoY fall in net profit for the third quarter of FY25 at Rs 98 crore, driven by lower sales and a significant drop in operating margins. Revenue for the quarter fell 5.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,903.4 crore, reflecting softer demand in key segments.



Bank of Maharashtra: The Reserve Bank of India has permitted the state owned lender to set up an IFSC banking unit (IBU) in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.