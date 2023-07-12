Stocks in news: TCS, Nazara Technologies, Delta Corp, PVR Inox and more

Benchmark indices ended in the green on Tuesday. Sensex gained 273 pts to 65,617 and Nifty added 92 pts to 19,448.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

TCS, HCL Tech

Shares of TCS and HCL Tech will be tracked as the companies will announce their first quarter earnings today.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises has raised Rs 1,250 crores via allotment of 125,000 secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, non-convertible debentures.

Lupin

Lupin said that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA for its Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility that makes oral solids and ophthalmic dosage forms.

J&K Bank

The bank’s board will meet on July 15 to consider raising of capital (Tier I/Tier II) during the financial year 2023-24.

Nazara Technologies, Delta Corp

Shares of listed companies such as Nazara Technologies and Delta Corp will be in focus today after the GST council proposed to levy GST at 28 per cent on the face value of the chips purchased in the case of casinos and on the full value of the bets placed in case of the online gaming.

PVR Inox

GST Council has reduced the tax on food and beverages served in cinema halls from 18 percent to 5 percent.

