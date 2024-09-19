Stocks in news: Reliance Power, Mazagon Dock, GRSE, NTPC, IREDA, PTC India, Power Grid

Stock market investors are all set to react to a 50 basis points Fed rate cut overnight. A host of stocks would also be in focus due to corporate actions, merger & acquisitions, fund raisings and order wins. Dozens of stocks including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, MCX, PTC India Ltd and SAIL, among others, would turn ex-date for dividend today. Here's a list of a few such stocks:

Reliance Power Ltd: In a filing to BSE, Reliance Power said its board of directors will meet on September 23 to consider and approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets, by issue of equity shares/ equity linked securities/ warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue and/or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue and/or foreign currency convertible bonds.

Mazagon, MCX, SAIL: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, MCX, PTC India Ltd, SAIL, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, Shalby Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd and Hindustan Copper would be among stocks that would turn ex-date for dividend today.

NTPC Ltd: Shares of NTPC will be in focus today as a subsidiary NTPC Green Energy filed draft IPO papers with the market regulator SEBI to raise Rs 10,000 crore via an IPO.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd: Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) approved the alternative mechanism for the raising of funds by IREDA through qualified institutions placement route up to an extent of 7 per cent of the paid-up equity of IREDA on post issue basis in one or more tranches.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd: The PSU is in news as it has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish Inter-State transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Phase IV on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by Power Grid.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd: GRSE said the PSU has received a confirmation from the customer to buy and deliver four additional multi-purpose vessels. The size of the order is $54 million. The company had on Jun 22 informed about the signing of the contract with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co., KG Germany for construction and delivery of multi-purpose vessels, with an option of building another four ships in near future.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd: The company has entered into share subscription and shareholders agreement to acquire 26 per cent of equity share capital of Solsolis Solar Energy Solutions Private Limited, consisting of 30,24,000 equity shares aggregating to Rs.3,02,40,000, in one or more tranches to source solar power as a captive consumer for a capacity upto 11.2 MW located in the State of Odisha.

Macrotech Developers: Lodha has executed securities purchase agreements with Ivanhoe Warehousing India for acquisition of their interest in the Digital Infrastructure Platform entities, in entirety at a consideration of Rs 239.56 crore, subject to fulfilment of certain closing conditions. The company’s interest post the above acquisition in Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management Private Limited, Palava Induslogic 4 Private Limited and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1 Private Limited would increase to 70 per cent, 66.67 per cent and 66.67 per cent, respectively.