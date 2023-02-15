Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, Biocon, NMDC, Torrent Power and more

Domestic stock indices snapped a two-day losing streak to settle higher on Tuesday. Sensex surged 600 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 61,032.26 and Nifty rallied 158.95 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 17,929.8. Broader markets underperformed the headline peers, as BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled with cuts.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vodafone Idea: The telco's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended December widened to Rs 7,990 crore. Consolidated revenue increased 9.3% year-on-year to Rs 10,621 crore.

Biocon: Biocon reported a net loss of Rs 42 crore in Q3 as against a profit of Rs 187 crore in the previous year period.

ONGC: The state owned firm logged a 26% year-on-year rise in net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 11,045 crore. Revenue from operations increased nearly 36% YoY to Rs 38,583 crore.

Apollo Hospitals: The company reported a 33% year-on-year fall in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 162 crore in Q3. The company's revenue from operations increased 17% YoY to Rs 4,263 crore.

Grasim Industries: The firm reported a 44% YoY growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,516 crore for the December quarter. Revenue from operations climbed 17% year-on-year to Rs 28,638 crore.

PI Industries: Consolidated net profit for the December quarter stood at Rs 351 crore, while revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,613 crore. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share for the current fiscal.

NMDC: The company logged a net profit of Rs 904 crore for the December quarter, while revenue from operations came in at Rs 3,720 crore during the December quarter. It has also announced a dividend of Rs 3.75 per equity share.

NBCC: The state owned firm posted a net profit of Rs 69 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 82 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,136 crore in Q3.

Torrent Power: The firm reported a net profit of Rs 685 crore in the third quarter, up 86% year-on-year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,443 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: USFDA has classified Aurobindo Pharma's IX-API intermediate facility in Telangana as voluntary action indicated.



