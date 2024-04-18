Stocks in the news: Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Vodafone, Paytm, Ambuja and more

Weak global cues and geopolitical concerns dragged the domestic headline indices lower on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex dropped 456.10 points, or 0.62 per cent, to settle at 72,943.68. The NSE Nifty index declined 124.60 points, or 0.56 per cent, to end the session at 22,147.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, April 18, 2024:



Q4 results today: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Securities, National Standard (India), Network18 Media & Investments, Mastek, TV18 Broadcast, Swaraj Engines, Accelya Solutions India, Oriental Hotels, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and RS Software are among the companies that will announce their earnings for the March 2024 quarter today.



Adani Enterprises: A step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises- Mumbai Travel Retail- has completed the incorporation process of a joint venture company, King Power Ospree (KPO) in Singapore with KING Power International, Singapore for retail and wholesale business. Mumbai Travel Retail will hold 50 per cent of the share capital of KPO.



Infosys: The second-largest IT services player of the country has announced a collaboration with Belgium-based Proximus on the ServiceNow platform. Infosys helped Proximus standardize its existing processes on the ServiceNow platform and transform its customer service management (CSM) operations.



Vodafone Idea: FPO of the telecom operator opens for bidding today and can be subscribed till April 22. It has raised Rs 5,400 crore from several institutional investors via an anchor book. A total of 74 institutional investors made investments in the company, including GQG Partners, Morgan Stanley, Fidelity, FIAM Group, UBS Fund Management, The Master Trust Bank of Japan, and HDFC Mutual Fund.



One 97 Communications: The Paytm operator has received a nod from the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to start the user migration to the new Payment System Provider (PSP) bank handles immediately.



Ambuja Cements: The Adani family has fully subscribed to the warrants program in Ambuja by further infusing Rs 8,339 crore, taking the total capital infusion to Rs 20,000 crore. They have increased their stake in Ambuja by a further 3.6 per cent to 70.3 percent, up from 63.2 per cent. Ambuja intends to double its capacity to 140 MTPA by 2028.



Angel One: The broking firm has recorded a 27.3 per cent on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 340 crore for the quarter ended March FY24, despite weakness in operating margin. Revenue from operations grew by 64.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,357.3 crore during the quarter.



Tata Consumer Products: The FMCG company has completed the acquisition of 8,26,07,277 equity shares of Organic India from Fabindia. In January 2024, the board approved acquiring a 100 percent stake in Organic India from Fabindia.



Biocon: The drug maker has signed an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Biomm SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company in Brazil, for the commercialisation of its vertically integrated drug product, Semaglutide (gOzempic). The drug is used to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.



Indian Overseas Bank: The public sector lender's board shall meet on April 22 to consider fund raising for FY25 through follow-on public offer (FPO), rights issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or preferential issue. The fund-raising will take place in one or more tranches within 12 months from the date of approval.



Piramal Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued an Establishment Inspection Report for the company's Riverview manufacturing facility, USA, after successfully closing the inspection of the said manufacturing facility.



ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The insurance firm recorded net profit at Rs 520 crore for the March 2024 quarter, rising 19 per cent YoY. Gross direct premium income grew by 22 per cent YoY to Rs 6,073 crore, while the combined ratio improved to 102.2 per cent in Q4FY24.



PC Jeweller: The jewelry company has received board approval for raising funds up to Rs 1,500 crore via rights issues to eligible equity shareholders. The board also approved the preferential issue of fully convertible warrants up to Rs 500 crore.

