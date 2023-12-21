Stocks to watch out for today: ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon Dock and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Wednesday. Sensex slipped 931 points to 70,506 and Nifty lost 303 points to 21,150.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Karur Vysya Bank

The incumbent Chief of Internal Vigilance, Rajesh E T, has been transferred to the Inspection and Audit Department to manage and develop the department's software applications effective from January 3, 2024. Ajin Raj will take charge as Chief of Internal Vigilance of the Bank effective from January 3, 2024. Further, the bank has decided to surrender its Certificate of Registration as a merchant banker.

Aurobindo Pharma

Pharma major Aurobindo Pharma said the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has classified a plant operated by its subsidiary in Tirupati as "Voluntary Action Indicated" ("VAI"). The inspection was conducted at Unit IV of APL Healthcare Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, situated at Menakuru Village, under the Naidupeta Mandal, in Tirupati District of Andhra Pradesh.

ICICI Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has cleared the reappointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of the bank with effect from December 23, 2023 to December 22, 2025. This renewed term of two years is within the five-year term as previously approved by the shareholders.

Inox India (INOXCVA)

The cryogenic tanks manufacturing company will make its market debut on BSE and NSE. The IPO issue price was fixed at Rs 660 per share.

SpiceJet

Mumbai-based businessman Harihara Mahapatra and his wife Preeti will buy 19 percent stake in the low-cost airline with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The shipbuilding company has inked a contract worth Rs 1,600 crore with the acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defence for the construction and delivery of six next-generation offshore patrol vessels (NGOPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

Cochin Shipyard

The company has inked a contract worth Rs 488.25 crore with the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The work package includes repair and maintenance of the equipment and systems onboard the naval vessel.

UltraTech Cement

The country's largest cement company has inked a share subscription and shareholders agreement to buy 26 percent equity shares of Clean Max Terra, for Rs 20.25 crore. Clean Max Terra is engaged in the generation and transmission of renewable energy.

BSE

Market regulator SEBI has granted its nod for the appointment of Pramod Agrawal as Chairman of the Governing Board of the stock exchange with effect from January 17, 2024. S S Mundra, Chairman and Public Interest Director will end his term on January 16, 2024.

