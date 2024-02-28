Stocks to watch out for today: Vodafone Idea, Juniper Hotels, Tata Elxsi, Axis Bank and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Tuesday. Sensex ended 305 pts higher at 73,095 and Nifty rose 76 points to close at 22,198. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

Vodafone Idea

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) are in focus after the telecom operator said it plans to raise around Rs 45,000 crore rupees via a combination of equity and debt. The company's board has approved equity fundraise of up to Rs 20,000 crore.

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi and Telefónica implemented cloud-native infrastructure management powered by ETSI Open-Source MANO (ETSI OSM). These advancements are a new phase in the evolution of telco cloud technologies and signify a commitment to driving digital transformation across the telecommunications industry.

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (L&T IDPL), a subsidiary of the company, has divested its entire stake in Interise Investment Managers (IIML), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T IDPL. Consequently, IIML has ceased to be a subsidiary of L&T IDPL and the company.

Torrent Power

The power company has emerged as the successful bidder and received a letter of intent from PFC Consulting for the establishment of an inter-state transmission scheme transmission system for the evacuation of power from renewable power projects in Solapur (1,500 MW) SEZ in Maharashtra.

Piramal Pharma

The company said a fine of 1,82,001 euros was levied on its step-down subsidiary Piramal Critical Care B V (PCC BV) by the Audiencia Nacional, Spain. PCC BV is contemplating filing an appeal against the Audiencia’s judgment before the Supreme Court in Spain. The fine levied on PCC BV does not have any material impact on the financials, operations, or other activities of the company, said Piamal Pharma.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

The state-owned company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary, ONGC Green, which will engage in the value chains of energy business, namely renewable energy, bio-fuels and bio-gas business, green hydrogen and its derivatives like green ammonia and green methanol, storage, carbon capture utilization and storage, and LNG business.

SJVN

The company's subsidiary SJVN Green Energy (SGEL) has commissioned a 100 MW Raghanesda solar power project in Banaskantha, Gujarat. SGEL has won this 100 MW solar power project at a tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit through competitive tariff bidding conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

Axis Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Munish Sharda as Executive Director of Axis Bank for three years, with effect from February 27. In October last year, the board of directors of the bank approved the appointment of Munish Sharda as a whole-time director, designated as executive director.

Juniper Hotels

The shares of luxury hotel development company will list on the bourses on February 28. The final issue price was fixed at Rs. 360 per share.

