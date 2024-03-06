Stocks to watch out for today: Wipro, Zomato, JSW Energy, IRCTC, Tata Technologies and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Tuesday. Sensex ended 195 pts lower at 73,677 and Nifty lost 49 points to close at 22,356. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

JM Financial

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred JM Financial Products (JMFPL) from giving loans against shares and debentures, including sanction and disbursal of loans against the initial public offering (IPO) of shares, with immediate effect.

REC

The Board of Directors of the PSU will consider on March 16 the third interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023–24.

Zomato

China's Ant Group arm, Antfin Singapore Holdings Pte, may sell up to a 2 percent stake (17.64 crore shares) in Zomato for Rs 2,800 crore via a block deal, said reports. The floor price for the block deal has been fixed at Rs 159.4 per share, which represents a 4 percent discount from the current market price.

Wipro

The IT services company has bought a 27 percent stake in SDVerse LLC to strengthen its positioning as a leader in software-defined vehicle and cloud car engineering services. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of March 2024.

NHPC

The power firm has started developing the 1,200-MW Jalaun Ultra Renewable Energy Power Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The solar park will be developed by Bundelkhand Saur Urja, a subsidiary of NHPC, with an investment of Rs 796.96 crore.

Tata Technologies

The Tata Group company has appointed S Sukanya as chief operating officer with effect from March 6, 2024. S. Sukanya was working at Tata Consultancy Services as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Coal India

Chhattisgarh-based Coal India subsidiary South Eastern Coalfield's Gevra mine has been granted environmental clearance to raise production capacity to 70 million tonnes per year from the current 52.5 million metric tonnes.

IRCTC

IRCTC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiggy (Bundl Technologies) to provide pre-ordered meals to passengers of Indian Railways via IRCTC e-Catering Services. The service will be made available initially on Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar stations, and the number of stations may be increased or decreased on mutual agreement during the currency of the Proof of Concept (PoC).

Bharat Forge

The company has invested 20 million euros (Rs 179.90 crore) in its subsidiary Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH (BFGH) in Germany. BFGH will use these funds for group business activities.

GR Infraprojects

The company’s promoter group members Laxmi Devi Agarwal, Suman Agarwal, Ritu Agarwal, Lalita Agarwal, and Kiran Agarwal will offload up to 5 percent stake (48,34,450 equity shares) in the open market to achieve minimum public shareholding. Currently, the total promoter and promoter group shareholding is 79.74 percent.

JSW Energy

JSW Renew Energy Five, the step down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has inked a Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) for the first project of a 250 MW or 500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system. This is part of the total awarded project capacity of 500 MW/1,000 MWh (two projects each of 250 MW/500 MWh) with Solar Energy Corporation of India.