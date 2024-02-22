Stocks to watch out for today: ZEE Entertainment, LTI Mindtree, Eureka Forbes, Tejas Network and more

Benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday. Sensex fell 434 points to 72,623 and Nifty lost 142 pts to 22,055. BSE investor wealth fell to Rs 388.87 lakh crore.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

Market regulator Sebi will question the top ZEE management including founder Subhash Chandra, chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka, the chief financial officer, as well as current and past board members, on the alleged fund diversion at the media firm, said an ET report.

LTI Mindtree

LTIMindtree has inked a MoU with Eurolife FFH to set up Gen Al and digital hubs in Europe and India. The facilities will be developed in Poland, Europe, and Mumbai. Eurolife FFH will set up the Generative Al and Digital Hub in Athens to develop innovative solutions for insurance businesses in Greece. LTIMindtree will facilitate deep domain expertise and support from its dedicated facilities in Poland and Mumbai.

Apollo Microsystems

The company said SBI sanctioned a Rs 110 crore term loan. The funding will be used to establish the Integrated Plant for Ingenious Defense Systems (IPiDS) at Hardware Park, Hyderabad.

Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes promoter Lunolux is likely to offload up to a 12 percent stake, or 2.3 crore shares, via block deals. The floor price of the transaction is set at Rs 494.75, a discount of 3 percent, and the deal size is Rs 1,150 crore.

Home First Finance

Insurance regulator Irdai has awarded a corp agent (composite) license for soliciting life, general and health insurance to Home First Finance.

Brigade Enterprises

The company said it has inked a joint development agreement with PVP Ventures to develop a 2.5 million-square-foot high rise residential project spread across 16 acres in Perambur, Chennai, with a revenue potential of about Rs 2000 crore.

Devyani International

Yum Restaurants has offloaded its entire stake in Devyani International, through an open market transaction on Wednesday. Yum Restaurants sold 5.3 crore shares or 4.4% stake in the company at Rs 164 apiece. The deal value was around Rs 871 crore. Devyani International operates KFC and Pizza Hut.

Tejas Network

The company said Arnob Roy has been reappointed as the company's full-time director. He will be designated as the executive director and chief operating officer of the company. The term will start on March 24, 2024, and will last 5 years.

Ceinsys Tech

Ceinsys received a service order from Fugro USA Land Inc. to extract all assets for 15581 miles of the New Mexico 2023–2024 Lidar project. The size of the contract will be Rs 5.26 crore.