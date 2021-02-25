Stocks in news: Nureca, Wipro, Cadila, Affle, Piramal Enterprises, Just Dial

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Nureca: The company's shares will be listed on exchanges today.

Max Financial Services: IRDAI has given its formal approval for the acquisition of up to 12 percent stake in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank and its subsidiaries.

Cadila Healthcare: The company's subsidiary Sentynl Therapeutics will buy Cyprium Therapeutics' Copper Histidinate product candidate to treat Menkes disease for $20 million.

HG Infra Engineering:The company has been declared as L-1 bidder by NTPC for a road construction project.

Wipro: The IT services major has appointed Ren Mulder as Country Head and Managing Director of its Switzerland operations.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The Competition Commission of India approved the proposed merger of NAM Estates Pvt Ltd and Embassy One Commercial Property Developments Pvt Ltd into Indiabulls Real Estate.

Cochin Shipyard: The company has partnered with Dredging Corporation of India and IHC Holland BV to make world-class dredgers.

Affle (India): The company's board will consider raising funds via securities on February 27.

MEP Infrastructure Developers: The company has been awarded user fee collection rights at Sergarh Fee Plaza for one year.

Piramal Enterprises: The company's subsidiary Piramal Pharma Ltd has completed the acquisition of an additional stake in Convergence Chemicals Private Ltd for Rs 65.10 crore.

Just Dial: The company has launched its B2B portal, Jd Mart, across various platforms for users.

Godawari Power Ispat: The company has started booking export orders of high-grade iron ore pellets to China and other countries. The first export order of 50,000 MTs has already been booked and the delivery will take place in the month of April, 2021.